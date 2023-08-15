EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won drops 0.6%, Thai baht down 0.3%

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.470

145.57

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3581

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.899

31.935

+0.11

Korean won

1338.800

1330.9

-0.59

Baht

35.455

35.355

-0.28

Peso

56.860

56.755

-0.18

Rupiah

15320.000

15335

+0.10

Rupee

82.950

82.95

+0.00

Ringgit

4.638

4.633

-0.11

Yuan

7.296

7.2899

-0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.470

131.110

-9.87

Sing dlr

1.358

1.340

-1.33

Taiwan dlr

31.899

30.708

-3.73

Korean won

1338.800

1264.500

-5.55

Baht

35.455

34.585

-2.45

Peso

56.860

55.670

-2.09

Rupiah

15320.000

15565.000

+1.60

Rupee

82.950

82.720

-0.28

Ringgit

4.638

4.400

-5.13

Yuan

7.296

6.900

-5.43

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.