EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won drops 0.6%, Thai baht down 0.3%

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.470
145.57
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3581
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
31.899
31.935
+0.11
Korean won
1338.800
1330.9
-0.59
Baht
35.455
35.355
-0.28
Peso
56.860
56.755
-0.18
Rupiah
15320.000
15335
+0.10
Rupee
82.950
82.95
+0.00
Ringgit
4.638
4.633
-0.11
Yuan
7.296
7.2899
-0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.470
131.110
-9.87
Sing dlr
1.358
1.340
-1.33
Taiwan dlr
31.899
30.708
-3.73
Korean won
1338.800
1264.500
-5.55
Baht
35.455
34.585
-2.45
Peso
56.860
55.670
-2.09
Rupiah
15320.000
15565.000
+1.60
Rupee
82.950
82.720
-0.28
Ringgit
4.638
4.400
-5.13
Yuan
7.296
6.900
-5.43
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
