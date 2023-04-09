EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won and Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

April 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.650

132.13

-0.39

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3318

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.462

30.446

-0.05

Korean won

1321.600

1316.7

-0.37

Baht

34.275

34.1

-0.51

Peso

54.510

54.584

+0.14

Rupiah

14900.000

14910

+0.07

Rupee

81.885

81.885

+0.00

Ringgit

4.405

4.401

-0.09

Yuan

6.877

6.865

-0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.650

131.110

-1.16

Sing dlr

1.332

1.340

+0.62

Taiwan dlr

30.462

30.708

+0.81

Korean won

1321.600

1264.500

-4.32

Baht

34.275

34.585

+0.90

Peso

54.510

55.670

+2.13

Rupiah

14900.000

15565.000

+4.46

Rupee

81.885

82.720

+1.02

Ringgit

4.405

4.400

-0.11

Yuan

6.877

6.900

+0.33

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

