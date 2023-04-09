EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won and Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

April 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.650
132.13
-0.39
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3318
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.462
30.446
-0.05
Korean won
1321.600
1316.7
-0.37
Baht
34.275
34.1
-0.51
Peso
54.510
54.584
+0.14
Rupiah
14900.000
14910
+0.07
Rupee
81.885
81.885
+0.00
Ringgit
4.405
4.401
-0.09
Yuan
6.877
6.865
-0.18
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.650
131.110
-1.16
Sing dlr
1.332
1.340
+0.62
Taiwan dlr
30.462
30.708
+0.81
Korean won
1321.600
1264.500
-4.32
Baht
34.275
34.585
+0.90
Peso
54.510
55.670
+2.13
Rupiah
14900.000
15565.000
+4.46
Rupee
81.885
82.720
+1.02
Ringgit
4.405
4.400
-0.11
Yuan
6.877
6.900
+0.33
