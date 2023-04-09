EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won and Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

April 09, 2023 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.650

132.13

-0.39

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3318

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.462

30.446

-0.05

Korean won

1321.600

1316.7

-0.37

Baht

34.275

34.1

-0.51

Peso

54.510

54.584

+0.14

Rupiah

14900.000

14910

+0.07

Rupee

81.885

81.885

+0.00

Ringgit

4.405

4.401

-0.09

Yuan

6.877

6.865

-0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.650

131.110

-1.16

Sing dlr

1.332

1.340

+0.62

Taiwan dlr

30.462

30.708

+0.81

Korean won

1321.600

1264.500

-4.32

Baht

34.275

34.585

+0.90

Peso

54.510

55.670

+2.13

Rupiah

14900.000

15565.000

+4.46

Rupee

81.885

82.720

+1.02

Ringgit

4.405

4.400

-0.11

Yuan

6.877

6.900

+0.33

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.