EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won and Philippine peso lead Asian currencies higher

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.270

133.72

+0.34

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3464

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

30.582

30.631

+0.16

Korean won

1305.700

1313

+0.56

Baht

34.330

34.4

+0.20

Peso

54.650

54.91

+0.48

Rupiah

15385.000

15375

-0.06

Rupee

82.730

82.73

+0.00

Ringgit

4.490

4.5

+0.22

Yuan

6.894

6.8998

+0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.270

131.110

-1.62

Sing dlr

1.345

1.340

-0.37

Taiwan dlr

30.582

30.708

+0.41

Korean won

1305.700

1264.500

-3.16

Baht

34.330

34.585

+0.74

Peso

54.650

55.670

+1.87

Rupiah

15385.000

15565.000

+1.17

Rupee

82.730

82.720

-0.01

Ringgit

4.490

4.400

-2.00

Yuan

6.894

6.900

+0.09

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.