EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won and Philippine peso lead Asian currencies higher

March 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.270
133.72
+0.34
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3464
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
30.582
30.631
+0.16
Korean won
1305.700
1313
+0.56
Baht
34.330
34.4
+0.20
Peso
54.650
54.91
+0.48
Rupiah
15385.000
15375
-0.06
Rupee
82.730
82.73
+0.00
Ringgit
4.490
4.5
+0.22
Yuan
6.894
6.8998
+0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.270
131.110
-1.62
Sing dlr
1.345
1.340
-0.37
Taiwan dlr
30.582
30.708
+0.41
Korean won
1305.700
1264.500
-3.16
Baht
34.330
34.585
+0.74
Peso
54.650
55.670
+1.87
Rupiah
15385.000
15565.000
+1.17
Rupee
82.730
82.720
-0.01
Ringgit
4.490
4.400
-2.00
Yuan
6.894
6.900
+0.09
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.