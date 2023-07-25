News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

July 25, 2023 — 10:18 pm EDT

July 26 (Reuters)

July 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.120

140.9

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3274

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

31.319

31.306

-0.04

Korean won

1280.800

1275.4

-0.42

Baht

34.510

34.425

-0.25

Peso

54.640

54.5

-0.26

Rupiah

15030.000

14990

-0.27

Rupee

81.870

81.87

+0.00

Ringgit

4.562

4.56

-0.04

Yuan

7.157

7.1387

-0.25

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.120

131.110

-7.09

Sing dlr

1.329

1.340

+0.80

Taiwan dlr

31.319

30.708

-1.95

Korean won

1280.800

1264.500

-1.27

Baht

34.510

34.585

+0.22

Peso

54.640

55.670

+1.89

Rupiah

15030.000

15565.000

+3.56

Rupee

81.870

82.720

+1.04

Ringgit

4.562

4.400

-3.55

Yuan

7.157

6.900

-3.58

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

