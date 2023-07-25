EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah lead losses in Asian FX

July 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.120
140.9
-0.16
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3274
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
31.319
31.306
-0.04
Korean won
1280.800
1275.4
-0.42
Baht
34.510
34.425
-0.25
Peso
54.640
54.5
-0.26
Rupiah
15030.000
14990
-0.27
Rupee
81.870
81.87
+0.00
Ringgit
4.562
4.56
-0.04
Yuan
7.157
7.1387
-0.25
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.120
131.110
-7.09
Sing dlr
1.329
1.340
+0.80
Taiwan dlr
31.319
30.708
-1.95
Korean won
1280.800
1264.500
-1.27
Baht
34.510
34.585
+0.22
Peso
54.640
55.670
+1.89
Rupiah
15030.000
15565.000
+3.56
Rupee
81.870
82.720
+1.04
Ringgit
4.562
4.400
-3.55
Yuan
7.157
6.900
-3.58
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.