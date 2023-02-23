EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea won leads Asian FX lower

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.730

134.7

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3425

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

30.431

30.405

-0.09

Korean won

1299.900

1297.1

-0.22

Baht

34.690

34.695

+0.01

Peso

54.880

55.02

+0.26

Rupiah

15210.000

15185

-0.16

Rupee

82.733

82.7325

+0.00

Ringgit

4.432

4.431

-0.02

Yuan

6.914

6.9088

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.730

131.110

-2.69

Sing dlr

1.343

1.340

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.431

30.708

+0.91

Korean won

1299.900

1264.500

-2.72

Baht

34.690

34.585

-0.30

Peso

54.880

55.670

+1.44

Rupiah

15210.000

15565.000

+2.33

Rupee

82.733

82.720

-0.02

Ringgit

4.432

4.400

-0.72

Yuan

6.914

6.900

-0.20

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

