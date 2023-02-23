EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea won leads Asian FX lower

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.730
134.7
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3425
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
30.431
30.405
-0.09
Korean won
1299.900
1297.1
-0.22
Baht
34.690
34.695
+0.01
Peso
54.880
55.02
+0.26
Rupiah
15210.000
15185
-0.16
Rupee
82.733
82.7325
+0.00
Ringgit
4.432
4.431
-0.02
Yuan
6.914
6.9088
-0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.730
131.110
-2.69
Sing dlr
1.343
1.340
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
30.431
30.708
+0.91
Korean won
1299.900
1264.500
-2.72
Baht
34.690
34.585
-0.30
Peso
54.880
55.670
+1.44
Rupiah
15210.000
15565.000
+2.33
Rupee
82.733
82.720
-0.02
Ringgit
4.432
4.400
-0.72
Yuan
6.914
6.900
-0.20
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
