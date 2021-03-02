EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea shares jump after upbeat data, China down 1%

Chinese regulator studying measures to manage capital inflows

March 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares stood out from Asia's emerging markets on Tuesday with a 1.5% jump after exports and factory activity data reinforced hopes for an economic recovery.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 came off their highs by the afternoon, having made a strong start on their re-opening after being closed for a public holiday on Monday. Taiwan .TWII, which was closed on Monday too, also gained over 1%.

The rest of the region edged higher while currencies stuck to tight ranges against a firmer dollar as the U.S. economic recovery shows further signs of strength with growing optimism about the passage of a COVID-19 relief package.

Factory activity in South Korea expanded at its fastest pace in nearly 11 years in February, while exports expanded for a fourth straight month underpinning momentum for the trade-reliant economy, Asia's fourth-largest.

A spike in U.S. Treasury yields over the last month on the back of higher inflation expectations and the possible end to cheap money has unsettled investors at a delicate phase in the global recovery.

"Sentiment may remain choppy as the market continues to digest the higher U.S. Treasury yield environment," analysts at OCBC said.

"Nevertheless, given the underlying vaccination progress and monetary support, the bias remains for the risk-on default to persist in the longer-term."

Malaysian shares .KLSE, which were dragged lower on Monday by disposable rubber glove makers, rose half a percent while the Phillipines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE were up around a quarter of a percent each.

Meanwhile, China's blue-chip stocks .CSI300 fell 1.1% and Shanghai Composite index .SSEC about 1%. The yuan CNY=CFXS was marginally lower.

The country's top banking and insurance regulator expressed worry over the risk of bubbles in foreign markets and said it was studying measures to manage inflows.

China will begins its annual session of parliament on Friday where it is expected to chart a course for economic recovery and unveil a five-year plan.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, after U.S. Treasury yields rose last week and prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia to buy bonds, the central bank re-committed on Tuesday to keeping interest rates at historic lows.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields unchanged at 6.59%

** Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-3.30

.N225

-0.37

7.69

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+0.90

.SSEC

-0.99

1.24

India

INR=IN

0.00

-0.65

.NSEI

0.00

5.58

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

-1.68

.JKSE

0.23

6.26

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-0.81

.KLSE

0.49

-3.22

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-1.09

.PSI

0.17

-3.58

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.09

-3.23

.KS11

1.50

6.43

Singapore

SGD=

-0.28

-0.78

.STI

0.13

4.68

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.55

+2.18

.TWII

0.88

9.25

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.20

-1.12

.SETI

0.06

3.62

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.