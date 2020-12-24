EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea leads pre-Christmas gains across Asia

By Pranav A K

Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares hit a record high on Thursday, leading gains for most emerging Asian stock markets in holiday-thinned trading after the country secured deals to import COVID-19 vaccines.

Most of the region's emerging currencies also firmed against a softer dollar.

The deals with Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen JNJ.N fuelled a nearly 2% rise in Seoul's KOSPI .KS11, adding an eighth straight week of gains, while the won KRW=KFTC firmed half a percent.

Asia's fourth-largest economy, which contained the first two waves of virus, has buckled under the latest outbreak over the past fortnight with public pressure over the government's handling of vaccine procurement growing.

Elsewhere in the region, Thai stocks .SETI climbed 1.3% with investors looking for bargains after falls earlier in the week, while conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS and financial stocks pushed Mumbai .NSEI higher for a third straight day.

Stocks and currencies across Asia's emerging markets are set to end the year on a positive note, having recovered much of the losses suffered earlier in the year on the back of an upturn in China and a flood of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP outperformed peers again and jumped to its highest level since 1997, on track for its best monthly gain since February 2017 as it continues to benefit from the strength of its tech exports this year.

Shares in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE dipped, while Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index .STI edged higher at close, after both markets closed early due to half-day trading.

Trading volumes were thin across the region ahead of the Christmas holiday break, with stock markets in the Philippines and Indonesia shut on Thursday, and most due to close on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 1 basis point at 1.18%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Wilmar International Ltd WLIL.SI, up 1.55%, and City Developments Ltd CTDM.SI, up 1.14%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include G J Steel PCL GJS.BK, up 21.4%, and Delta Electronics Thailand DELTA.BK, up 8.6%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

+4.86

.N225

0.54

12.73

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.15

+6.63

.SSEC

-0.55

10.28

India

INR=IN

+0.24

-3.00

.NSEI

0.43

12.26

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

+0.79

.KLSE

-0.30

3.39

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

+5.43

.PSI

0.03

-7.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.44

+4.84

.KS11

1.70

27.72

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

+1.15

.STI

0.30

-11.82

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.55

+7.06

.TWII

0.40

19.03

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-0.86

.SETI

1.27

-9.23

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com ; +918061823270; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AKPranav1))

