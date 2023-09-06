EMERGING MARKETS-Some Asian currencies pare loses as yuan gains; risk sentiment remains weak

By Archishma Iyer

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Singapore dollar and South Korean won pared losses on Wednesday to end marginally higher as the Chinese yuan gained some ground, while other units remained subdued, with investors staying away on concerns over global economic growth and higher oil prices.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, which had hit a 10-month low in early Asia trade, crawled back to rise 0.1%, while the South Korean won KTW=KFTCalso gained 0.1%. The Philippines peso PHP=was marginally higher after falling about 0.1%.

The yuan fell to a 10-month low earlier in the session before state-owned banks stepped in to prevent the currency from sinking further, which led to a rebound in some Asian currencies, according to an analyst. CNY/

The yuan CNY=CFXS was last trading at 7.308 per dollar.

"I wont rule that out (bank intervention) given that quite a number of USD/AXJ pairs have risen quite sharply lately and are revisiting near their year's highs," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

"But I would also attribute it to the jump in China property counters amid hopes of further relaxation measures," he added.

However, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP fell between 0.1% and 0.2%.

Weak services activity data from China on Tuesday, and dim manufacturing numbers from Britain and Europe cast a gloom over the global outlook, prompting investors to reduce exposure to risk-sensitive assets.

Moreover, Brent crude prices rose overnight after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their supply cuts for longer than expected, which weighed on risk confidence. O/R

"The second engine room of the globe – China - is still awaiting a major lifeline," Jessica Amir, a markets strategist at trading platform Moomoo said. "Plus, as we expected, inflationary concerns, in the way of a higher oil price, are causing investors to question why they rushed into equities so hard and fast this year."

Investors will look out for commentary from Federal Reserve officials before the next policy meeting on Sept. 19-20, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signalled that the latest economic data allows for the consideration of further hikes in U.S. interest rates.

Markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady when it meets later this month, but have been split over the outlook moving forward. 0#FEDWATCH

Among Asian equities, stocks in Thailand .SETI, South Korea .KS11 and Philippines .PSI traded between flat and down 0.7%, while those in Indonesia .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSEadvanced 0.2%-0.4%.

