EMERGING MARKETS-Softer dollar, strong commodities lift Latam FX; S.African rand weighs on EM

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies extended gains on Thursday, helped by strong commodity prices and weakness in the dollar, while a dip in the South African rand amid rising political uncertainty weighed on broader emerging markets.

Currencies in Latin America .MILA00000CUS rose 1.4%, outpacing the broader emerging market currencies index .MIEM00000CUS.

The U.S. dollar index =USD tumbled 1% after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that U.S. rate hikes could be scaled back "as soon as December".

South Africa's rand ZAR= dropped 3% against the dollar, weighing on the EM index as investors digested the news that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be impeached following a panel of experts' findings against him.

"It is yet more political instability in what is already a volatile country and it potentially leaves the markets facing months of political infighting if Ramaphosa is ultimately removed," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"All in all, it's not very supportive for the ZAR."

In Latin America, the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY extended gains for a fourth straight session, rising 0.2%.

Brazil's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter as higher interest rates affected household spending, underscoring challenges facing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva next year.

The real has underperformed its regional peers in November, ending last month nearly flat compared to the 1% rise in the broader Latam index.

Brazil's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday, selling $2 billion in the spot market with a repurchase agreement, it said in a statement on its website.

Lula has also pushed back his first Cabinet announcements to next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, dragging out key appointments that have kept financial markets on edge.

Currencies of oil producers Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= gained 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively, as the potential for OPEC+ to cut supply further and easing COVID curbs in top importer China buoyed crude prices.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= added 0.5% against the softer greenback, supported by strong copper prices as investors bet that slower U.S. interest rate hikes and an easing of China's COVID controls would improve its demand outlook.

Gains were capped by growing fears of recession after data showed a drop in the Andean nation's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of GDP, in October from the same month last year.

Peru's Sol PEN= slid 0.5% against the dollar after data showed consumer prices rose more than expected in November.

The MSCI index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1%, with Colombia's COLCAP .COLCAP leading gains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1453 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

979.45

0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2255.46

1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111491.78

-0.88

Mexico IPC .MXX

51588.23

-0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5272.41

-0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

169589.17

0.631

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1248.13

0.44

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1701

0.56

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1479

0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

887.9

0.23

Colombia peso COP=

4768.69

1.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.83

0.65

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

167.6500

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

310

1.29

