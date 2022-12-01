EMERGING MARKETS-Softer dollar lifts Latam FX; S.African rand weighs on EM

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Thursday, aided by weakness in the dollar, while a drop in the South African rand amid rising political uncertainty weighed on broader emerging markets.

Currencies in Latin America .MILA00000CUS rose 1.2%, outpacing the broader emerging market currencies index .MIEM00000CUS, which added 0.8%.

The U.S. dollar index =USD tumbled 1% after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that U.S. rate hikes could be scaled back "as soon as December" and as an indicator tracked by the Fed showed inflation moderating.

South Africa's rand ZAR= dropped 2.3% against the dollar, weighing on the EM index.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's future hung in the balance as his office said he was exploring options after a report found evidence he may have committed misconduct over a stash of cash stolen from his game farm.

"Hence, against the uncertain political background over the next few weeks, we believe that markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term."

In Latin America, the Brazilian real BRL= dipped 0.2%, after rising for three straight sessions.

Brazil's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter as higher interest rates affected household spending, underscoring challenges facing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva next year.

The real has underperformed its regional peers in November, ending last month nearly flat compared to the 1% rise in the broader Latam index on fiscal policy concerns.

Brazil's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday, selling $2 billion in the spot market with a repurchase agreement, it said in a statement on its website.

Lula has also pushed back his first Cabinet announcements to next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, dragging out key appointments that have kept financial markets on edge.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.6%. Central bank data showed remittances to Mexico reached a record-high of $5.360 billion in October.

A survey showed Mexico's factory activity grew for a third straight month in November amid sales improvement, job creation.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Colombia's inflation could have peaked in November. The peso currency COP= was up 1.3%.

Chile's peso CLP= gained 1.3%. Traders expect Chilean interest rate to remain at 11.25% in December even as recession looms in the top copper producer, with data showing a drop in the IMACEC economic activity index in October from the same month last year.

Peru's Sol PEN= inched 0.1% up against the dollar after data showed consumer prices rose more than expected last month.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2040 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.61

0.65

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2236.94

0.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111036.28

-1.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

51753.97

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5274.68

-0.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

170478.89

1.159

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1243.07

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1947

0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1554

0.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

879.1

1.23

Colombia peso COP=

4762.98

1.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8165

1.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

167.7200

-0.24

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

309

1.62

South Africa's rand falls sharplyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iqNMSY

Emerging markets factory activity Emerging markets factory activityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EUIyqg

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alistair Bell)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.