EMERGING MARKETS-Softer dollar, firmer commodities boost Latam FX

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso rose nearly 3% on Wednesday, leading sharp gains among Latin American currencies, as commodity prices firmed with the dollar pulling back from a two-decade peak.

The dollar index =USD fell from a fresh 20-year high touched earlier on Wednesday while the sterling gained ground after the Bank of England said it would step in to calm distressed bond markets.

Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.6%, with many touching session highs and outperforming emerging market (EM) peers that have been hurt by a risk-off sentiment this year amid rising interest rates and growing recession concerns.

With the dollar weakness propping up crude and metal prices, top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= was on course for its biggest one-day percentage gain in over two months. O/RMET/L

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= rose 1.1% while the Colombian peso COP= rose 1.5%.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= was up nearly 0.7%. Data showed the country's producer prices eased last month while federal public debt fell 0.4% in August from the month before.

The real has advanced 4% so far this year despite ongoing volatility ahead of October elections.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 13 percentage points, a poll showed.

"Right now the market is priced for a moderate Lula, who has moved more to the center. If Lula were to win, but also shift more radically to the left, that would be a negative surprise," said Sarah Glendon, senior EM fixed income analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.

Meanwhile, Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.1%, with Argentina's Merval index .MERV up 1.5%.

Moody's affirmed Argentina's Ca ratings, while the country's poverty rate fell to 36.5% in the first half of 2022 from 37.3% in the second half of 2021, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Investors on Thursday will focus on Mexico's monetary policy decision, where the central bank is seen raising its key interest rate to a record 9.25%.

"I don't think that Mexico is close to the end of their hiking cycle. They'll likely move in lockstep with the Fed for the time being," Glendon said.

Elsewhere,Lebanon plans to slash its official exchange rate, replacing the 1,507 per dollar rate adopted 25 years ago with a rate of 15,000 in a step towards unifying numerous exchange rates, the finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

880.14

-1.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2068.72

1.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108591.44

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

45589.66

1.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5099.70

-1.56

Argentina MerVal .MERV

137699.94

1.644

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1134.80

0.98

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3439

0.61

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1252

1.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

955.1

2.94

Colombia peso COP=

4484.13

1.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9323

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

146.8600

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

1.40

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

