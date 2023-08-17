EMERGING MARKETS-Softer dollar, firm commodity prices boost FX of resources-heavy Latam

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar and firm metal and crude prices, while regional stocks slipped in early trading amid concerns about the health of China's economy.

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 0.4% against a softer dollar by 1442 GMT, as strong red metal prices supported the top copper producer's currency after the yuan recovered following support measures from China.

The Chilean central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9.50% at its next monetary policy meeting in September, a poll of traders released by the bank showed on Thursday.

Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is at risk of insolvency due to rising costs and a growing debt pile stemming from projects that missed output targets, Chile’s Centre for Copper and Mining Studies (CESCO) said in a report.

No.2 copper producer Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.3% against the dollar, while the Brazilian real BRL= was flat against the dollar.

Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-10 price index fell 0.13% in August, compared to a 1.10% drop in July, Getulio Vargas Foundation said.

Global ratings agency Fitch downgraded Ecuador deeper into junk territory on Wednesday, citing financing risks arising from a significant deterioration in fiscal accounts as the country heads to polls.

The country's snap general elections are scheduled to be held on Aug. 20 amid nationwide turmoil following the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a campaign event earlier this month.

"Polls indicate a shift towards a more populist administration is possible," said Debora Reyna, Latam economist at Oxford Economics in a note.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= added 0.6%, tracking firm crude prices.

Peer Mexico's peso MXN= was subdued against the greenback.

The United States is preparing to escalate its complaint that Mexico's ban on genetically modified corn violates the countries' free-trade deal, according to a news report.

Mexican stocks .MXX fell 0.2%, while the MSCI's index for Latin American stocks shed 0.5% tracking broader markets on worries about China's faltering economic growth and possible rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A major Chinese asset manager has told its investors it needs to restructure its debt, stoking fears that a chain of defaults could spread through the financial sector and deliver a destabilising shock to the country's weakened economy.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds climbed, and the naira rallied in black market, after investment banker Olawale Edun was appointed finance minister and the national oil company secured an emergency loan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

975.16

-0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2355.84

-0.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115843.56

0.22

Mexico IPC .MXX

53710.52

-0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6190.93

-0.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

568908.76

1.027

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1141.25

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9837

0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1307

0.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

864.7

0.51

Colombia peso COP=

4106.07

0.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7264

-0.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

765

1.96

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

