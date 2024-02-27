EMERGING MARKETS-Softer dollar, commodity price gains lift Latin American stocks, currencies

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most stocks and currencies in resource-rich Latin America advanced on Tuesday as commodity prices rose and the U.S. dollar was steady after weaker-than-expected durable goods data.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.8%, with the region's major currencies up against the dollar.

MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.6%. Both the stock and currencies indexes were set for their best session in three weeks.

Iron ore exporter Brazil's real BRL= firmed 0.9% as prices of its top export rebounded, supported by hopes of demand recovery in top consumer China and a potential export tax on Indian low-grade iron ore.

Data also showed Brazil's inflation picked up in mid-February, driven by higher education prices, but landed slightly below market expectations.

"In our assessment, the inflation dynamics support the continuation of a gradual easing cycle, but the core-services inflation underlying dynamics merit attention," Goldman Sachs' Alberto Ramos wrote in a note.

Oil prices gained after reports that producer group OPEC+ is considering extending voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter.

The news helped lift currencies of oil producers. Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.2%, while the Colombian peso COP= appreciated 0.7%. O/R

The dollar index =USD was flat as investors digested U.S. economic data and looked ahead to key inflation figures later in the week. FRX/

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= firmed 0.7% as prices of the red metal gained. MET/L

Peru's sol PEN=reversed earlier losses, rising 0.3% against the dollar to 3.7919.

Brazil's main stock index .BVSP rose 1.5%, lifted by rising materials and utilities shares.

However, Argentina's Merval .MERV fell over 4% to its lowest in over a month as mounting tensions between the government of President Javier Milei and some key provinces spread jitters about rising political risk.

The country's over-the-counter sovereign debt fell by an average of 1.1%, while the 11EMJ country risk index rose to 1,727 basis points.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX was flat, while Chile's main stock index .SPIPSA gained 1.8%.

Shares of Brazilian mining giant Vale VALE3.SA rose 2.5% and Colombian oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN gained 0.2%. Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA edged down 0.2%.

Mexico's Pemex reversed losses in the last three months of 2023. However, its overall debt burden remained the highest of any oil company in the world.

Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA jumped 8% after reporting strong fourth-quarter results

HIGHLIGHTS

** Nigeria's central bank hikes interest rates

** Hungary's forint falls to lowest level in nearly five months after rate cut

** Timelines, predictability key issues for next sovereign debt roundtable -IMF's Georgieva

** Principal Asset Management upbeat on Latin America

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

