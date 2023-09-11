EMERGING MARKETS-Softer dollar, China optimism boost Latam FX after dismal week

By Amruta Khandekar

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led gains among major Latin American currencies on Monday as a weaker dollar and upbeat economic data from China lifted metal prices on hopes of improved demand from the top commodities consumer.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.0% by 1429 GMT following declines of 1.5% last week, while the dollar =USD faltered after a strong run of gains, driven by expectations of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.

A softer dollar, strong lending data from China, as well as fresh stimulus measures from the country, boosted metal prices on Monday, supporting currencies of resource-rich Latin American countries.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY rose 1.0% against the dollar, helped by a rebound in futures for iron ore, one of the country's top exports. Investors are also awaiting domestic inflation data from August due on Tuesday.

The Chilean peso CLP= jumped 0.7%, bouncing off an over nine-month low hit in the previous session while the Peruvian sol PEN= edged 0.9% higher. The currencies of the major copper exporting nations were buoyed by higher prices of the red metal. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.8% after data showed the country's industrial output rose 0.5% in July from June, beating market expectations of 0.4% growth.

Still, analysts have cautioned of likely weakness in industrial activity going ahead from factors including higher borrowing costs.

"With tight policy at home likely to curtail growth over the rest of this year and the US economy set for a period of sluggish growth, we expect Mexican industry to struggle over the next few quarters," Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

In the week ahead, investors will look at a raft of U.S. economic data, including a key inflation reading due on Wednesday for more cues on the strength of the world's largest economy as well as the path for interest rates.

In Latin America, Peru's interest rate decision will grab focus on Thursday.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= weakened to 710 per dollar in parallel trade, with investors watching out for developments ahead of Argentina's general election in October.

The country's main opposition alliance, Juntos por el Cambio, won the governorship of Santa Fe province, the country's third most populous, in a sweeping victory for the conservative bloc, according to official provisional election data on Sunday.

Focus was also on the aftermath of deadly earthquakes in Morocco, as the death toll rose to almost 2,500 on Monday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.37

0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2338.70

1.68

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116170.92

0.74

Mexico IPC .MXX

52593.98

0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5885.24

0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

539862.54

1.373

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1071.68

0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9333

0.97

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4626

0.66

Chile peso CLP=CL

889.7

0.64

Colombia peso COP=

4002.89

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6987

0.93

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

710

0.00

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

