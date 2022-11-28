EMERGING MARKETS-Softer dollar boosts Latam currencies, focus on China protests

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Monday versus a softer dollar as investors focused on rare protests in China, while stocks in the commodity-heavy region tumbled, tracking the sell-off in their global and emerging market peers over global growth concerns.

Protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy sparked a sell-off in global markets with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 .SPX falling 0.4% after the open, while emerging market stocks .MSCIEF declined 0.9%.

The U.S. dollar index =USD reversed early gains and fell 0.5% against a basket of major currencies.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1% against the dollar and the regional stocks index .MILA00000PUS edged 0.2% down, still outperforming their emerging market peers.

"The big thing that's going on in the markets today is that people are struggling to think about, first of all, what's happening in China with these protests, how the government is going to respond and how that's going to feed into global trade and global growth," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

"But, compared to other markets, for example oil that has fallen quite sizably, the currency markets are still sort of looking for a direction."

The Brazilian real BRL= added 0.6% against the dollar, leading gains among regional currencies.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business credit default ratios rose in October to its highest level in almost four years, central bank data showed, amid high borrowing costs and aggressive monetary tightening.

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat as weakness in oil prices weighed on the oil producer.

Crude prices fell on concern over fuel demand following the street protests in China, the world's biggest crude importer. O/R

In oil producer Colombia, its peso COP= rose 0.4% against the dollar.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= gained 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, against the dollar.

Workers at Chile's Escondida mine accepted a new offer from BHP BHP.AX and will that had been planned for Monday and Wednesday, their union said Monday.

Chevron Corp CVX.N on Saturday received a U.S. license allowing the second-largest U.S. oil company to expand its production in Venezuela and bring the South American country's crude oil to the United States.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0246 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

932.15

-0.94

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2156.03

-0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108811.19

-0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5247.43

-0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

163214.97

-0.307

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1258.96

-0.58

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3745

0.59

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3294

0.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

914.1

0.83

Colombia peso COP=

4834.71

0.56

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8595

-0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

166.6200

-0.62

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

314

1.91

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.