EMERGING MARKETS-Soaring iron ore nudges Brazil's real higher, Latam stocks jump

July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped nearly 2% on Monday as iron ore futures soared, while stocks across Latin America rose amid an uptick in risk appetite ahead of an expected U.S. rate hike this week.

The currency of Latam's largest economy BRL=, BRBY vaulted 1.8% as prices of Chinese iron ore futures, one of its top exports, extended a rally on hopes of an economic rebound in China in the third quarter. IRN

Also aiding sentiment, Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.764 billion in March, the lowest shortfall for the period in five years, central bank data showed.

On Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his candidacy for re-election in Rio de Janeiro with a speech focused on God, guns and family, as the right-wing leader attempts to claw back the commanding lead established by his main rival.

"With roughly 12 weeks until the general election, we expect headline noise to remain elevated as the top two presidential candidates begin to campaign more actively, potentially amplifying market concern about Brazil's fiscal anchor into 2023," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.5%. Data showed Latam's second largest economy shrank 0.2% in May from April and expanded 2.1% from May of 2021.

Chile's peso CLP, meanwhile, surged 1.6% following a recent rally buoyed by central bank intervention earlier this month.

Investors should remain vigilant on Chile amid dwindling reserves and continued current account imbalances, and a decline in the level of intervention should cause CLP to weaken from current levels, Morgan Stanley strategists added.

Meanwhile, Argentina's newly appointed economy minister is scheduled to meet the head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday as the country struggles with spiraling inflation. The peso ARS= slipped 0.5%.

Overall, the start of July's final week began on a subdued tone for emerging markets, though a slight global risk-on was seen as investors hoped a batch of U.S. earnings this week would offset jitters around the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The Fed's policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, with markets priced for a 75 basis-point rate hike and a 9% chance of a full one percentage-point increase. MKTS/GLOB

A weaker dollar =USD lifted prices of key commodities such as copper and oil as well as Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS. Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 1.5%, boosted by Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, which were led higher by commodities players Vale SA VALE3.SA and Petrobras PETR3.SA.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.70

-0.37

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2009.00

1.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100078.09

1.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5198.46

-0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

117125.24

2.876

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1275.05

1.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4150

1.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4593

0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

938.7

1.43

Colombia peso COP=

4457.25

-0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9095

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

130.4000

-0.49

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

329

2.74

