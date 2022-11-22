EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore's dollar, stocks slip as growth forecast disappoints

By Himanshi Akhand

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's dollar and equities weakened on Wednesday after the country projected economic growth would slow next year amid persistent inflationary pressures, though most other emerging Asian stock markets rose.

The Singaporean dollar SGD= and stocks .STI lost 0.2% each after the city-state forecast growth would slow to between 0.5% and 2.5% in 2023 from about 3.5% this year.

"While we expect manufacturing activity to remain weak into Q4 and 2023, the services sector recovery – driven by the revival in international travel – will likely provide a significant offset," analysts at Barclays wrote.

"The risk that stronger-than-expected GDP growth... or an insufficient easing of tight labour market conditions could prove significant enough to convince policymakers that another round of tightening is warranted."

Singapore had tightened monetary policy last month for the fourth time this year to combat inflation, which is running near at a 14-year peak.

Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE traded roughly flat after two straight sessions of losses as the wait for a new prime minister dragged on for a fourth day, after the leading two contenders failed to secure a majority and break a hung parliament.

The ringgit MYR= added 0.1%.

Malaysia's king is expected to meet with lawmakers from the incumbent ruling coalition individually to help him determine who will be prime minister.

Other currencies across the region were mixed while the U.S. dollar steadied ahead of minutes of the Fed's recent policy meeting as investors looked for more clues on the bank's stance on future rates. USD/

Philippines' peso PHP= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while Thailand's baht THB=TH and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= each eased 0.1%.

"Any deepening signs of concerns for the economy from Fed members will be looked upon as a basis for moderating rate hikes, which could further support risk sentiments for now," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Equities across the region firmed. Stocks in Manila .PSI rose over 1% to their highest level in two months. Thai .SETI and Indonesian stocks .JKSE gained 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore's Oct CPI data due around 0500 GMT

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS and Universal Robina Corp URC.PS

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.091%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0353 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

-18.59

.N225

0.61

-2.35

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.19

-11.17

.SSEC

-0.19

-15.30

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-9.08

.NSEI

0.44

5.60

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-9.24

.JKSE

0.56

7.42

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-8.92

.KLSE

0.03

-8.02

Philippines

PHP=

+0.17

-10.93

.PSI

1.03

-8.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.30

-12.11

.KS11

0.66

-18.69

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-2.26

.STI

-0.18

4.16

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-11.30

.TWII

0.56

-19.73

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.11

-7.56

.SETI

0.47

-2.10

Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

