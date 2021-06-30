EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore stocks jump 1% on growth f'cast, lower virus cases

By Soumyajit Saha

June 30 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks were poised for their biggest daily gain in over a month on Wednesday after the central bank said growth could exceed expectations this year on strengthening global demand and progress in the country's vaccination drive.

The FTSE Strait Times index .STI in Singapore rose as much as 1.6% after the central bank said growth could exceed the upper end of the official 4%-6% forecast range this year.

Sentiment was further supported by government data showing a recent fall in daily coronavirus cases and local media reports of a ramp up in the vaccination process, said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities.

"The picture is getting constructive with respect to the virus in Singapore," said Kotecha.

The situation in Singapore helped its equities outperform largely tepid stock markets across the rest of Southeast Asia, as the region continues to face a burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Philippine stocks .PSI declined 0.3%, a day after the nation extended curbs on movement and businesses in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until mid-July and retained stricter COVID-19 curbs in some other parts.

Still, the index was set to gain over 4.6% for the month.

Thailand stocks .SETI added to Tuesday's gains to hit a one-week high, after falling for eight straight sessions, and were set to add 0.7% for the June quarter.

Thailand's tourism- reliant economy, which has been hit by a collapse in foreign visitors, could find some respite in its auto sector, with the value of car exports tipped to surge to a record this year.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE continued to recuperate from Monday's 1% drop, even as the country battles a raging virus surge.

Most emerging Asian currencies were subdued, with the rupiah IDR= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC weakening slightly.

A dip in China's June factory activity to a four-month low did little to affect sentiment, while data showing a rise in U.S. consumer confidence overnight boosted a gauge of global equities to near record highs. MKTS/GLOB

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.3 basis points at 6.643%

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.3 basis points at 3.292%​​ ​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0357 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.00 -6.57 .N225 0.05 5.03 China CNY=CFXS +0.10 +1.09 .SSEC 0.24 3.13 India INR=IN +0.00 -1.56 .NSEI 0.18 12.84 Indonesia IDR= -0.14 -3.17 .JKSE 0.51 0.01 Malaysia MYR= -0.05 -3.18 .KLSE -0.35 -5.19 Philippines PHP= -0.05 -1.41 .PSI -0.22 -2.78 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.13 -3.88 .KS11 0.40 14.84 Singapore SGD= +0.07 -1.73 .STI 1.34 10.09 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.08 +2.14 .TWII 0.99 20.63 Thailand THB=TH +0.06 -6.43 .SETI 0.44 10.28 Major SE Asia stock indexes YTDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3w6Cjt5 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa) ((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

