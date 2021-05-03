EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar weakens, Taiwan dollar firms

May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.210

109.06

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3293

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

27.917

27.979

+0.22

Korean won

1121.700

1124

+0.21

Peso

48.035

48

-0.07

Rupiah

14440.000

14445

+0.03

Rupee

73.915

73.915

0.00

Ringgit

4.103

4.103

+0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.210

103.24

-5.47

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.86

Taiwan dlr

27.917

28.483

+2.03

Korean won

1121.700

1086.20

-3.16

Baht

31.140

29.96

-3.79

Peso

48.035

48.01

-0.05

Rupiah

14440.000

14040

-2.77

Rupee

73.915

73.07

-1.15

Ringgit

4.103

4.0200

-2.02

Yuan

6.475

6.5283

+0.83

