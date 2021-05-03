EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar weakens, Taiwan dollar firms

May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.210
109.06
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3293
-0.23
Taiwan dlr
27.917
27.979
+0.22
Korean won
1121.700
1124
+0.21
Peso
48.035
48
-0.07
Rupiah
14440.000
14445
+0.03
Rupee
73.915
73.915
0.00
Ringgit
4.103
4.103
+0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.210
103.24
-5.47
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3209
-0.86
Taiwan dlr
27.917
28.483
+2.03
Korean won
1121.700
1086.20
-3.16
Baht
31.140
29.96
-3.79
Peso
48.035
48.01
-0.05
Rupiah
14440.000
14040
-2.77
Rupee
73.915
73.07
-1.15
Ringgit
4.103
4.0200
-2.02
Yuan
6.475
6.5283
+0.83
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
