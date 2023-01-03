EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Thai baht lead gains among mixed Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

January 03, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.760

131

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3447

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.706

30.698

-0.03

Korean won

1275.200

1271

-0.33

Baht

34.310

34.385

+0.22

Peso

56.050

55.93

-0.21

Rupiah

15615.000

15595

-0.13

Rupee

82.880

82.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.402

0.00

Yuan

6.901

6.9134

+0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.900

131.11

+0.93

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3398

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.744

30.708

-0.12

Korean won

1269.500

1264.50

-0.39

Baht

34.385

34.59

+0.58

Peso

55.750

55.67

-0.14

Rupiah

15583.000

15565

-0.12

Rupee

82.738

82.72

-0.02

Ringgit

4.395

4.4000

+0.11

Yuan

6.883

6.9000

+0.25

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.