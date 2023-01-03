EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Thai baht lead gains among mixed Asian FX

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.760
131
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3447
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
30.706
30.698
-0.03
Korean won
1275.200
1271
-0.33
Baht
34.310
34.385
+0.22
Peso
56.050
55.93
-0.21
Rupiah
15615.000
15595
-0.13
Rupee
82.880
82.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.402
4.402
0.00
Yuan
6.901
6.9134
+0.18
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.900
131.11
+0.93
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3398
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.744
30.708
-0.12
Korean won
1269.500
1264.50
-0.39
Baht
34.385
34.59
+0.58
Peso
55.750
55.67
-0.14
Rupiah
15583.000
15565
-0.12
Rupee
82.738
82.72
-0.02
Ringgit
4.395
4.4000
+0.11
Yuan
6.883
6.9000
+0.25
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.