EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Thai baht lead gains among mixed Asian FX

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.760

131

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3447

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.706

30.698

-0.03

Korean won

1275.200

1271

-0.33

Baht

34.310

34.385

+0.22

Peso

56.050

55.93

-0.21

Rupiah

15615.000

15595

-0.13

Rupee

82.880

82.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.402

0.00

Yuan

6.901

6.9134

+0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.900

131.11

+0.93

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3398

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.744

30.708

-0.12

Korean won

1269.500

1264.50

-0.39

Baht

34.385

34.59

+0.58

Peso

55.750

55.67

-0.14

Rupiah

15583.000

15565

-0.12

Rupee

82.738

82.72

-0.02

Ringgit

4.395

4.4000

+0.11

Yuan

6.883

6.9000

+0.25

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

