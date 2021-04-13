EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, South Korea's won lead Asian currencies higher

April 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.860

109.05

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3411

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

28.436

28.465

+0.10

Korean won

1122.100

1125.9

+0.34

Peso

48.515

48.56

+0.09

Rupiah

14600.000

14600

+0.00

Ringgit

4.128

4.133

+0.12

Yuan

6.542

6.5452

+0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.860

103.24

-5.16

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3209

-1.34

Taiwan dlr

28.436

28.483

+0.17

Korean won

1122.100

1086.20

-3.20

Baht

31.490

29.96

-4.86

Peso

48.515

48.01

-1.04

Rupiah

14600.000

14040

-3.84

Rupee

75.060

73.07

-2.66

Ringgit

4.128

4.0400

-2.13

Yuan

6.542

6.5283

-0.20

