EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, South Korea's won lead Asian currencies higher

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

April 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.860

109.05

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3411

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

28.436

28.465

+0.10

Korean won

1122.100

1125.9

+0.34

Peso

48.515

48.56

+0.09

Rupiah

14600.000

14600

+0.00

Ringgit

4.128

4.133

+0.12

Yuan

6.542

6.5452

+0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.860

103.24

-5.16

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3209

-1.34

Taiwan dlr

28.436

28.483

+0.17

Korean won

1122.100

1086.20

-3.20

Baht

31.490

29.96

-4.86

Peso

48.515

48.01

-1.04

Rupiah

14600.000

14040

-3.84

Rupee

75.060

73.07

-2.66

Ringgit

4.128

4.0400

-2.13

Yuan

6.542

6.5283

-0.20

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More