EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, South Korea's won lead Asian currencies higher

April 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.860
109.05
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3411
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
28.436
28.465
+0.10
Korean won
1122.100
1125.9
+0.34
Peso
48.515
48.56
+0.09
Rupiah
14600.000
14600
+0.00
Ringgit
4.128
4.133
+0.12
Yuan
6.542
6.5452
+0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.860
103.24
-5.16
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3209
-1.34
Taiwan dlr
28.436
28.483
+0.17
Korean won
1122.100
1086.20
-3.20
Baht
31.490
29.96
-4.86
Peso
48.515
48.01
-1.04
Rupiah
14600.000
14040
-3.84
Rupee
75.060
73.07
-2.66
Ringgit
4.128
4.0400
-2.13
Yuan
6.542
6.5283
-0.20
