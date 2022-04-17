EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, S.Korean won lead losses among weak Asian currencies

April 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
126.450
126.35
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3562
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
29.050
29.118
+0.23
Korean won
1231.900
1229.6
-0.19
Baht
33.650
33.64
-0.03
Peso
52.175
52.15
-0.05
Rupiah
14343.000
14343
0.00
Rupee
76.175
76.175
0.00
Ringgit
4.237
4.233
-0.09
Yuan
6.372
6.3711
-0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
125.360
115.08
-8.20
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.12
Taiwan dlr
29.050
27.676
-4.73
Korean won
1233.100
1188.60
-3.61
Baht
33.570
33.39
-0.54
Peso
52.067
50.99
-2.07
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
75.950
74.33
-2.13
Ringgit
4.229
4.1640
-1.54
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.21
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.