EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, S.Korean won lead losses among weak Asian currencies

April 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.450

126.35

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3562

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.050

29.118

+0.23

Korean won

1231.900

1229.6

-0.19

Baht

33.650

33.64

-0.03

Peso

52.175

52.15

-0.05

Rupiah

14343.000

14343

0.00

Rupee

76.175

76.175

0.00

Ringgit

4.237

4.233

-0.09

Yuan

6.372

6.3711

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.360

115.08

-8.20

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.12

Taiwan dlr

29.050

27.676

-4.73

Korean won

1233.100

1188.60

-3.61

Baht

33.570

33.39

-0.54

Peso

52.067

50.99

-2.07

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

75.950

74.33

-2.13

Ringgit

4.229

4.1640

-1.54

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.21

