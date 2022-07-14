EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Philippine peso climb as c.bank moves surprise

By Harish Sridharan

July 14 (Reuters) - Currencies in Singapore and the Philippines both bucked the regional trend to strengthen on Thursday, as broad inflationary pressures prompted their respective central banks to tighten monetary policy in surprise moves.

The Singaporean dollar SGD= gained as much as 0.7% to notch its biggest intraday gain in nearly two months, while the peso PHP= jumped 0.3%.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the off-cycle move will help slow the momentum of inflation and ensure medium-term price stability. The central bank added that core inflation for the year is now projected between 3.0–4.0%, up from an earlier forecast of 2.5–3.5%.

"With forecasts pointing to even higher inflation prints down the road, we consider it likely that we will see further action by the MAS at the October meeting," said Nicholas Mapa, an economist at ING.

Markets were also taken by surprise when the Philippine central bank announced an impromptu 75 basis points hike in its benchmark rate.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' hike came ahead of a regular policy meeting scheduled for next month, and follows two back-to-back rate raises of 25 basis points each in May and June. Stocks in Manila .PSI declined 1.3%.

"The fact is that moves from Asian central banks are in response to upside inflation risks, but the timing and size of the moves are also aimed at ensuring their currencies don't continue to weaken too fast," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Asian currencies have come under immense stress in recent months, with expectations that the Fed will hike rates faster and further than its peers, contributing significantly to the safe haven dollar's unrelenting surge.

Overnight U.S. data showed the consumer price index surged 9.1% last month.

The dollar rallied and risk-off sentiment reigned after searing hot U.S. inflation stoked worries that the Fed could raise rates by an enormous 100 basis points at its meeting next month rather than the 75 bp that had been expected. MKTS/GLOB

Thailand's baht THB=TH, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC fell between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Bank of Thailand (BoT) and Bank Indonesia (BI) are the only two major central banks in the region yet to start normalising their super-loose policies sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goh said recent actions taken by other regional central banks will raise pressure on BoT and BI to kick-start normalisation and contemplate bigger than conventional moves.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Korea raised its interest rate by an unprecedented half point in an effort to tackle 24-year high inflation.

Meanwhile, sovereign dollar bond issued by Sri Lanka US85227SAW61=TE dipped but still hovered nearly record highs a day after the country's prime minister declared a state of emergency as the acting president.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore Q2 GDP rises 4.8% y/y, missing forecasts

** Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE, Indonesia .JKSE and Taiwan .TWII up between 0.2% and 0.5%

** Indian rupee INR=IN hits record low for fourth consecutive session.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.45

-16.63

.N225

0.71

-7.38

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-5.51

.SSEC

0.31

-9.49

India

INR=IN

-0.15

-6.80

.NSEI

0.25

-7.76

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-4.94

.JKSE

0.36

1.27

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-6.22

.KLSE

0.19

-9.79

Philippines

PHP=

+0.25

-9.19

.PSI

-1.38

-13.39

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.12

-9.15

.KS11

0.06

-21.75

Singapore

SGD=

+0.59

-3.35

.STI

-0.82

-0.66

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-7.30

.TWII

0.54

-20.95

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.28

-7.93

.SETI

-0.20

-6.87

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

