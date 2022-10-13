EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar leads gains amid mixed Asian currencies

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.240
147.22
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.422
1.4303
+0.58
Taiwan dlr
31.887
31.889
+0.01
Korean won
1427.500
1431.3
+0.27
Baht
38.150
37.82
-0.87
Peso
58.880
58.96
+0.14
Rupiah
15370.000
15360
-0.07
Rupee
82.345
82.345
0.00
Ringgit
4.695
4.69
-0.11
Yuan
7.168
7.1701
+0.03
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.240
115.08
-21.84
Sing dlr
1.422
1.3490
-5.13
Taiwan dlr
31.887
27.676
-13.21
Korean won
1427.500
1188.60
-16.74
Baht
38.150
33.39
-12.48
Peso
58.880
50.99
-13.40
Rupiah
15370.000
14250
-7.29
Rupee
82.345
74.33
-9.73
Ringgit
4.695
4.1640
-11.31
Yuan
7.168
6.3550
-11.34
