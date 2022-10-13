EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar leads gains amid mixed Asian currencies

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.240

147.22

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.422

1.4303

+0.58

Taiwan dlr

31.887

31.889

+0.01

Korean won

1427.500

1431.3

+0.27

Baht

38.150

37.82

-0.87

Peso

58.880

58.96

+0.14

Rupiah

15370.000

15360

-0.07

Rupee

82.345

82.345

0.00

Ringgit

4.695

4.69

-0.11

Yuan

7.168

7.1701

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.240

115.08

-21.84

Sing dlr

1.422

1.3490

-5.13

Taiwan dlr

31.887

27.676

-13.21

Korean won

1427.500

1188.60

-16.74

Baht

38.150

33.39

-12.48

Peso

58.880

50.99

-13.40

Rupiah

15370.000

14250

-7.29

Rupee

82.345

74.33

-9.73

Ringgit

4.695

4.1640

-11.31

Yuan

7.168

6.3550

-11.34

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

