EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar leads gains amid mixed Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.240

147.22

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.422

1.4303

+0.58

Taiwan dlr

31.887

31.889

+0.01

Korean won

1427.500

1431.3

+0.27

Baht

38.150

37.82

-0.87

Peso

58.880

58.96

+0.14

Rupiah

15370.000

15360

-0.07

Rupee

82.345

82.345

0.00

Ringgit

4.695

4.69

-0.11

Yuan

7.168

7.1701

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.240

115.08

-21.84

Sing dlr

1.422

1.3490

-5.13

Taiwan dlr

31.887

27.676

-13.21

Korean won

1427.500

1188.60

-16.74

Baht

38.150

33.39

-12.48

Peso

58.880

50.99

-13.40

Rupiah

15370.000

14250

-7.29

Rupee

82.345

74.33

-9.73

Ringgit

4.695

4.1640

-11.31

Yuan

7.168

6.3550

-11.34

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

