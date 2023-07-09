EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah weaken most among Asian currencies

July 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.640
142.07
-0.40
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3462
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.355
31.33
-0.08
Korean won
1303.300
1305
+0.13
Baht
35.090
35.065
-0.07
Peso
55.530
55.522
-0.01
Rupiah
15140.000
15130
-0.07
Rupee
82.740
82.74
0.00
Ringgit
4.660
4.666
+0.13
Yuan
7.226
7.225
-0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.640
131.110
-8.08
Sing dlr
1.347
1.340
-0.56
Taiwan dlr
31.355
30.708
-2.06
Korean won
1303.300
1264.500
-2.98
Baht
35.090
34.585
-1.44
Peso
55.530
55.670
+0.25
Rupiah
15140.000
15565.000
+2.81
Rupee
82.740
82.720
-0.02
Ringgit
4.660
4.400
-5.58
Yuan
7.226
6.900
-4.51
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)
