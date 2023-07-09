EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah weaken most among Asian currencies

July 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.640

142.07

-0.40

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3462

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.355

31.33

-0.08

Korean won

1303.300

1305

+0.13

Baht

35.090

35.065

-0.07

Peso

55.530

55.522

-0.01

Rupiah

15140.000

15130

-0.07

Rupee

82.740

82.74

0.00

Ringgit

4.660

4.666

+0.13

Yuan

7.226

7.225

-0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.640

131.110

-8.08

Sing dlr

1.347

1.340

-0.56

Taiwan dlr

31.355

30.708

-2.06

Korean won

1303.300

1264.500

-2.98

Baht

35.090

34.585

-1.44

Peso

55.530

55.670

+0.25

Rupiah

15140.000

15565.000

+2.81

Rupee

82.740

82.720

-0.02

Ringgit

4.660

4.400

-5.58

Yuan

7.226

6.900

-4.51

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

