EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.410

148.37

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.366

1.3644

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

32.145

32.122

-0.07

Korean won

1334.200

1336.8

+0.19

Baht

35.970

35.975

+0.01

Peso

56.770

56.812

+0.07

Rupiah

15390.000

15370

-0.13

Rupee

82.930

82.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.683

4.685

+0.04

Yuan

7.304

7.298

-0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.410

131.110

-11.66

Sing dlr

1.366

1.340

-1.95

Taiwan dlr

32.145

30.708

-4.47

Korean won

1334.200

1264.500

-5.22

Baht

35.970

34.585

-3.85

Peso

56.770

55.670

-1.94

Rupiah

15390.000

15565.000

+1.14

Rupee

82.930

82.720

-0.25

Ringgit

4.683

4.400

-6.04

Yuan

7.304

6.900

-5.53

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

