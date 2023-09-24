EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among Asian currencies

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.410
148.37
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3644
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
32.145
32.122
-0.07
Korean won
1334.200
1336.8
+0.19
Baht
35.970
35.975
+0.01
Peso
56.770
56.812
+0.07
Rupiah
15390.000
15370
-0.13
Rupee
82.930
82.93
0.00
Ringgit
4.683
4.685
+0.04
Yuan
7.304
7.298
-0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.410
131.110
-11.66
Sing dlr
1.366
1.340
-1.95
Taiwan dlr
32.145
30.708
-4.47
Korean won
1334.200
1264.500
-5.22
Baht
35.970
34.585
-3.85
Peso
56.770
55.670
-1.94
Rupiah
15390.000
15565.000
+1.14
Rupee
82.930
82.720
-0.25
Ringgit
4.683
4.400
-6.04
Yuan
7.304
6.900
-5.53
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.