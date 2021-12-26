EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar firms most among Asian currencies

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.400
114.41
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3592
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
27.719
27.738
+0.07
Korean won
1186.000
1186.6
+0.05
Baht
33.440
33.41
-0.09
Peso
50.080
50.02
-0.12
Rupiah
14200.000
14220
+0.14
Rupee
75.020
75.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.190
4.193
+0.07
Yuan
6.369
6.3672
-0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.400
103.24
-9.76
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3209
-2.62
Taiwan dlr
27.719
28.483
+2.76
Korean won
1186.000
1086.20
-8.41
Baht
33.440
29.96
-10.41
Peso
50.080
48.01
-4.13
Rupiah
14200.000
14040
-1.13
Rupee
75.020
73.07
-2.61
Ringgit
4.190
4.0200
-4.06
Yuan
6.369
6.5283
+2.50
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
