EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar firms most among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.400

114.41

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3592

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

27.719

27.738

+0.07

Korean won

1186.000

1186.6

+0.05

Baht

33.440

33.41

-0.09

Peso

50.080

50.02

-0.12

Rupiah

14200.000

14220

+0.14

Rupee

75.020

75.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.190

4.193

+0.07

Yuan

6.369

6.3672

-0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.400

103.24

-9.76

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3209

-2.62

Taiwan dlr

27.719

28.483

+2.76

Korean won

1186.000

1086.20

-8.41

Baht

33.440

29.96

-10.41

Peso

50.080

48.01

-4.13

Rupiah

14200.000

14040

-1.13

Rupee

75.020

73.07

-2.61

Ringgit

4.190

4.0200

-4.06

Yuan

6.369

6.5283

+2.50

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

