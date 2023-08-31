EMERGING MARKETS-Shares set for monthly loss as China woes weigh; Adani stocks slide

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Thursday and were on track for their worst monthly performance since February as a sharp fall in heavyweight Chinese stocks weighed on the index.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF eased 0.5% and was down 6% so far this month.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 index .CSI300, Shanghai Composite index .SSEC and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HIS fell between 5.2% and 8.5% in August on economic slowdown worries and property sector woes.

All three indexes eased 0.6% each on Thursday after data showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy shrank again in August.

The CSI 300 Real Estate index .CSI000952 shed 5.3% after China's largest private developer Country Garden2007.HK posted a staggering $6.7 billion in first-half losses.

"The news about Country Garden just comes at a very, very bad time," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"It's just cemented the idea that China's property sector is not feeling well, even after the measures deployed by the government."

Millions of dollars were invested in some publicly traded stocks of India's Adani Group via "opaque" Mauritius funds that "obscured" involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said in an article.

The OCCRP report, that comes after U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group in January of improper business dealings, pushed down shares of Adani Group companies between 2.0% and 3.3% and revived corporate governance concerns.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 was subdued against the dollar after two days of losses and was headed to end its first month higher after seven consecutive monthly losses.

Data showed Turkey's economy grew by a more-than-expected 3.8% in the second quarter due to strong household spending, but activity should slow through year-end as election-related stimulus fades and big rate hikes weigh.

Emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS edged 0.1% lower against a firmer dollar as investors awaited a barrage of U.S. data that could provide cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

In central and eastern Europe, the Polish zloty EURPLN= inched 0.1% higher against the euro after data showed inflation in Poland fell less than expected to 10.1% year-on-year in August, from 10.8% in July.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX slipped to 96.41 per dollar and headed for its seventh straight monthly loss.

