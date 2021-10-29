EMERGING MARKETS-Shares set for biggest weekly drop in six; Apple, Amazon suppliers slip

By Susan Mathew

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and were headed for their biggest weekly drop in six, as investor sentiment soured after weak results from Amazon and Apple.

EM currencies, however, looked set for a third consecutive weekly gain as the dollar made lacklustre move ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. FRX/

Turkey's lira TRY= extended losses after inflation targets were raised, but was set to end the week higher, breaking a three-week losing run. A relief rally early in the week as President Tayyip Erdogan backed down from escalating diplomatic tensions with the West, helped the currency.

South Africa's rand ZAR= slumped 0.8% to a two-month low as severe power outages at state utility Eskom as well as uncertainty ahead of municipal elections on Monday weighed. The currency is down around 2.8% for the week, its worst in six weeks. .J

EM bourses fell as disappointing results from two of the FAANG stocks fed fears about supply chain woes hitting global growth momentum. Apple and Amazon suppliers, especially in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII, fell.

MSCI's index of EM shares .MSCIEF slipped 0.5%, down about 12% from all-time highs hit in February. It is set to end the week down about 1.8%. MKTS/GLOB

"It is no coincidence that markets heavy with Apple suppliers are falling the most," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

But "the fallout from the Apple and Amazon results has been relatively muted in the bigger picture. Supply change blockages and shortages also appear to be being accepted as a fact of life by markets," he said.

Capping losses were mainland China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300, up more than 0.8% after three straight sessions of losses, as technology, consumer and industrial stocks firmed. .SS

Indebted developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK slipped 3.7% even after it made a payment ahead of deadline, while Chinese Estates Holdings 0127.HK warned of an aggregate loss of HK$1.36 billion ($174.2 million) in the current fiscal year from the sale of all its bonds issued by peer Kaisa Group Holdings 1638.HK.

Kaisa shares rose on plans to sell the property management unit, as the developer scrambles to meet a wall of debt repayments.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) will include Chinese government bonds (CGBs) from Friday, marking a milestone in foreign participation in the world's second-largest bond market. It is the last major global index to add the bonds.

Elsewhere, Turkish .XU100 and Polish .WIG20 shares rose, while those in South Africa .JTOPI, Russia .IMOEX and Hungary .BUX fell between 0.1% and 0.6%.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

Fund flows into EM equities and bondshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EH1GGD

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.