EMERGING MARKETS-Shares rally for 8th day, currencies slip; focus on U.S. Fed meeting

By Susan Mathew

June 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended a rally for the eighth straight session on Tuesday, as focus shifted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting for any new stimulus to bolster a swift economic recovery following the coronavirus lockdowns.

MSCI's index of developing market shares .MSCIEF rose 0.4% to hit a fresh three-month high as most Asian shares rose after a strong session on Wall Street overnight. Emerging market bourses in Europe and Africa, however, gave up early gains to trade lower. .EU.NMKTS/GLOB

The Fed's two-day meeting set to begin later in the day could be decisive for market sentiment. The central bank is expected to hold interest rates but focus will be on whether policymakers still sound cautious and introduce new policy measures, or reinforce the upbeat tone set by the recent jobs data.

"Any slippage on Fed to address the rising U.S. Treasury yield could hurt risk assets – equities and precious metals could face renewed downward pressures," said a Maybank forex research note.

The MSCI EM stocks benchmark has risen about 34% since hitting 2020 lows in March, when investors started to asses the magnitude of the economic fallout from global curbs to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

A deluge of monetary and fiscal stimulus since then, and easing restrictions worldwide to allow more business activity have helped the recovery. Improvement in some recent data prints, subsequently, raised hopes that emergence from a pandemic-fuelled recession could be sooner than expected.

But the World Health Organisation says the pandemic is far from over given the daily rise in number of new cases. The World Bank warns of a downside propensity to its expectation of a 5.2% contraction this year in the global economy if uncertainty and lockdowns persists longer.

Currencies of the developing world pulled back on Tuesday as the dollar gained traction. FRX/

China's yuan CNY= fell after three days, South Africa's rand ZAR= broke a six-session winning streak to drop 0.8%, while Russia's rouble RUB= retreated sightly from three-month highs.

Turkey's lira TRY= traded flat. The country's treasury said on Tuesday that it had agreed with international central securities depository Euroclear Bank to enable greater investor access to local government bond markets.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed the conflict in Libya with U.S. President Donald Trump over a phone call on Monday and the two leaders agreed on "some issues" related to developments there.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.