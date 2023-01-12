EMERGING MARKETS-Shares pause winning run on U.S. CPI caution

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares stalled on Thursday, following a seven-day rally, as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data, which could determine the magnitude of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Emerging market currencies extended their bull run against a steady dollar, with an index .MIEM00000CUS last up 0.3%, while hard currency debt spreads were back at the four-week highs touched in recent days.

All eyes are on U.S. consumer prices, which are expected to have cooled to 6.5% in December. Any surprise to the upside would mean the Fed may remain aggressive after having hiked by more than 400 basis points last year. A quarter-point hike following a meeting due at the beginning of next month has been priced in.

"Measures of Fed rate hike pricing are likely to be extremely sensitive to this release... with a below-consensus print causing a bigger decline in rate hike pricing," noted rates strategists at Rabobank.

Rising interest rates in the United States tend to take capital flows away from risk assets and have in the past led to a handful of currency crises in emerging markets.

Last year, emerging market currencies lost 4.3% versus a 7.8% jump in the dollar, while stocks lost around 22%, not too far from a near 20% drop in world shares .MIWD00000PUS.

"Following a tough year, the EM outlook for 2023 is rosier," said strategists at TD Securities in a note. "Our new EM FX forecasts reveal a stronger path than previously expected. We are more positive for Latam and EMEA."

On Thursday, MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF was flat after rallying more than 6% since the beginning of the year.

In Egypt, the pound EGP= extended declines and was last down 3% at 30.6 against the dollar. It slid to a to below 32 on Wednesday as the central bank moved to a more flexible exchange rate under the terms of a financial support package from the International Monetary Fund.

Turkey, meanwhile, sold $2.75 billion of 10-year bonds with a 9.75% yield, coming in just below double digits after the initial pricing point was just above 10%.

South Africa's rand ZAR= inched higher. The country's finance minister raised concern over electricity cuts with the focus turning to an announcement from the government on troubled power supplier Eskom next month.

Russia's rouble RUB= was boosted by the finance ministry's announcement that it would sell around 3.2 billion roubles ($47.13 million) in yuan daily from Jan. 13 to Feb. 6.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

