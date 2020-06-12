EMERGING MARKETS-Shares fall after Wall Street's tumble on virus resurgence fears

By Susan Mathew

June 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares tracked a global downturn in sentiment on Friday over growing fears of a resurgence of coronavirus infections, exacerbated by an unabating rise in cases in India and Latin America.

Wall Street tumbled overnight after abrupt economic lockdowns were put in place to contain the pandemic as cases topped 2 million in the United States. .N

As the global economy reels from impacts of earlier lockdowns, further restrictions to business activity bring back fears of a deep and prolonged recession.

MSCI's index of emerging markets shares .MSCIEF fell 0.8%, extending losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve's grim assessment of economic recovery ended a strong risk rally with a heavy sell-off on Thursday.

The index is set to snap a three-week winning run, down about 1.6% so far this week.

Asia shares slid although Chinese blue-chips closed higher. Polish stocks .WIG20 underperformed, down more than 3%, as they caught up with the rout after a day's holiday. .SS

Shares in South Africa .JTOPI extended losses to day five, while those in Turkey .XU100 fell 0.4%.

"Global investors are expected to continue reacting to significant developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

"More overt signs of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases could see the further unwinding of gains in riskier assets, while restoring safe havens to recent highs."

Within the emerging market space, Russia and India are in third and fourth place worldwide in the number of infected cases, while Latin America is the latest epicentre. With economic fundamentals weak before the pandemic, India .BSESN and Brazil .BVSP shares have underperformed peers this year.

Most currencies of the developing world, however, firmed as the dollar steadied following a safe-haven surge. FRX/

South Africa's rand ZAR= recovered from a near 4% decline - its worst session since 2016, up 0.8%. Turkey's lira TRY= rose 0.2% despite data showing industrial output slumped a more than expected and current account deficit widened to more than $5 billion in April. .J

With the local exchange closed for a holiday, Russia's rouble RUB= rose 0.8% in thin trade in the interbank market even as oil prices fell. O/R

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was set for its biggest percentage gain in two weeks against a stronger euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.