EMERGING MARKETS-Shares break winning run as recession worries grip

Jan 10 - Emerging market stocks inched lower on Tuesday for the first time since the start of year amid recession worries as investors awaited clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening stance.

Overnight, remarks from Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested new inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a panel discussion in Stockholm will be eyed for any further clues.

"(Stocks fell as) investors evaluated comments from two Federal Reserve officials overnight," said Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM.

"A sense of caution ahead of the key U.S. inflation report on Thursday dampened the overall mood, encouraging investors to adopt a guarded approach towards riskier assets."

MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF fell 0.1% after rallying 6.2% over the last five sessions. It has jumped around 20% from over two-year lows hit in October.

South Africa's main index .JTOPI slipped 0.7% after hitting all-time high on Monday, while Hungarian shares .BUX led losses in central Europe, down 0.5%.

Capping losses were some gains in Chinese blue-chips .CSI300 and Taiwanese stocks .TWII.

Currencies were mixed against a steady dollar. China's yuan CNY= stabilized after hitting near 5-month highs, while South Africa's rand ZAR= slipped 0.6%.

Against the euro, Hungary's forint EURHUF= fell 0.3%, while currencies of Poland EURPLN= and Czech Republic EURCZK= eked out gains.

In Brazil, investors see polarization and fiscal worries as key risks after supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded government buildings over the last two days protesting his election loss and the new government under leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil's real BRL= ended Monday down 0.6% while stocks had a volatile .BVSP sessions.

Pakistan's main stock index rose .KSE, while the rupee PKR= was flat after Saudi Arabia said it could increase its investments in the cash-strapped economy to $10 billion, after international donors committed over $9 billion to help Pakistan recover from ruinous floods last year.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

EM stocks bull run since Oct lowshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VXoBWk

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.