EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea's won, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asia FX

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.310
140.95
-0.96
Sing dlr
1.386
1.3819
-0.26
Taiwan dlr
31.450
31.905
+1.45
Korean won
1346.100
1377.5
+2.33
Baht
36.165
36.31
+0.40
Peso
57.400
57.27
-0.23
Rupiah
15690.000
15690
+0.90
Rupee
81.808
81.8075
0.00
Ringgit
4.646
4.698
+1.12
Yuan
7.188
7.1845
-0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.310
115.08
-19.13
Sing dlr
1.386
1.3490
-2.63
Taiwan dlr
31.450
27.676
-12.00
Korean won
1346.100
1188.60
-11.70
Baht
36.165
33.39
-7.67
Peso
57.400
50.99
-11.17
Rupiah
15690.000
14250
-9.18
Rupee
81.808
74.33
-9.14
Ringgit
4.646
4.1640
-10.37
Yuan
7.188
6.3550
-11.59
