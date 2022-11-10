EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea's won, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asia FX

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 10, 2022 — 09:06 pm EST

Written by Reuters

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.310

140.95

-0.96

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3819

-0.26

Taiwan dlr

31.450

31.905

+1.45

Korean won

1346.100

1377.5

+2.33

Baht

36.165

36.31

+0.40

Peso

57.400

57.27

-0.23

Rupiah

15690.000

15690

+0.90

Rupee

81.808

81.8075

0.00

Ringgit

4.646

4.698

+1.12

Yuan

7.188

7.1845

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.310

115.08

-19.13

Sing dlr

1.386

1.3490

-2.63

Taiwan dlr

31.450

27.676

-12.00

Korean won

1346.100

1188.60

-11.70

Baht

36.165

33.39

-7.67

Peso

57.400

50.99

-11.17

Rupiah

15690.000

14250

-9.18

Rupee

81.808

74.33

-9.14

Ringgit

4.646

4.1640

-10.37

Yuan

7.188

6.3550

-11.59

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

