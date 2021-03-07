EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea's won, Malaysian ringgit dip; Taiwan dollar gains 1%

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.380
108.34
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3424
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.970
28.276
+1.09
Korean won
1130.700
1126.1
-0.41
Baht
30.520
30.5
-0.07
Peso
48.560
48.6
+0.08
Rupiah
14300.000
14290
-0.07
Rupee
73.010
73.01
0.00
Ringgit
4.077
4.072
-0.12
Yuan
6.496
6.4965
+0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.380
103.24
-4.74
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3209
-1.55
Taiwan dlr
27.970
28.483
+1.83
Korean won
1130.700
1086.20
-3.94
Baht
30.520
29.96
-1.83
Peso
48.560
48.01
-1.13
Rupiah
14300.000
14040
-1.82
Rupee
73.010
73.07
+0.08
Ringgit
4.077
4.0400
-0.91
Yuan
6.496
6.5283
+0.50
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.