EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea's won, Malaysian ringgit dip; Taiwan dollar gains 1%

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.380

108.34

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3424

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.970

28.276

+1.09

Korean won

1130.700

1126.1

-0.41

Baht

30.520

30.5

-0.07

Peso

48.560

48.6

+0.08

Rupiah

14300.000

14290

-0.07

Rupee

73.010

73.01

0.00

Ringgit

4.077

4.072

-0.12

Yuan

6.496

6.4965

+0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.380

103.24

-4.74

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3209

-1.55

Taiwan dlr

27.970

28.483

+1.83

Korean won

1130.700

1086.20

-3.94

Baht

30.520

29.96

-1.83

Peso

48.560

48.01

-1.13

Rupiah

14300.000

14040

-1.82

Rupee

73.010

73.07

+0.08

Ringgit

4.077

4.0400

-0.91

Yuan

6.496

6.5283

+0.50

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.