EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea's won, Indonesian rupiah slip on Taiwan fallout fears

Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and Indonesia's rupiah depreciated slightly against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, while most other Asian currencies were muted as investors eyed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Bond yields in the region tracked U.S. peers higher, the long and short ends of which ticked up overnight after hawkish comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

Returns on high-yielding notes in the region — India IN10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR — edged higher to 7.245% and 7.253%, respectively, with Indian yields bouncing back from over two-month lows.

Investors in India now await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision later this week, with views on the size of the rate hike widely split between 25 basis points (bps) and 50 bps, according to a Reuters poll.

Analysts with Barclays, Citi, and DBS are expecting a 35 basis points (bps) hike, while predictions from 63 economists polled by Reuters ranged from a 25 bps to 50 bps hike.

The U.S. Treasury yields, however, slipped on Wednesday after China dialled up measures against Taiwan over Pelosi's visit to the island, which it considers a part of its territory.

"In the immediate near term, the downward pressures on Asia rates are likely to remain heavy, even as Asia inflation continues to rise and surprise to the upside, and hike pricings have come down to fairer levels," analysts at DBS Group said in a note.

"The growth-inflation trade-off could get even more challenging for Asia central banks if U.S.-China tensions lead to further supply shocks for Asia," they added.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC weakened for a fourth straight session, declining as much as 0.8% to touch a near two-week low, while the rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.2% — its third straight day of losses — on simmering U.S.-China tensions.

Among other regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Thai baht THB=TH, the Philippine peso PHP=, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP all drifted within tight ranges.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, likely grew in the June quarter, helped by strong exports and private consumption, a Reuters poll showed. However, a slowdown in China and global recession risks posed significant risks in coming months. Data is set to be released on Friday.

Regional equities were broadly higher, advancing up to half a percent, while Malaysia's shares .KLSE and India's Nifty 50 .NSEI were down as much as 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** U.S. 2-year yields, which reflect rate expectations, at 3.0406%

** India's July trade deficit widened to record high of $31.02 bln

** S.Korea's home prices to fall up to 2.8% with 100 bp rate hike - c.bank report

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0601 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-13.60

.N225

0.53

-3.65

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-5.85

.SSEC

0.54

-11.99

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-5.60

.NSEI

-0.60

-0.64

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-4.42

.JKSE

0.32

6.52

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-6.53

.KLSE

-0.56

-3.31

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-8.27

.PSI

0.44

-10.28

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.46

-9.32

.KS11

0.73

-17.47

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-2.29

.STI

0.51

4.22

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.07

-7.80

.TWII

0.20

-18.89

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.12

-7.70

.SETI

-0.03

-4.15

