EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht weaken most among Asian currencies

June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.070
134.33
+0.19
Sing dlr
1.381
1.3828
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
29.584
29.526
-0.20
Korean won
1264.400
1256.9
-0.59
Baht
34.625
34.55
-0.22
Peso
52.935
52.96
+0.05
Rupiah
14580.000
14560
-0.14
Rupee
77.765
77.765
0.00
Ringgit
4.397
4.392
-0.11
Yuan
6.690
6.692
+0.03
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.070
115.08
-14.16
Sing dlr
1.381
1.3490
-2.33
Taiwan dlr
29.584
27.676
-6.45
Korean won
1264.400
1188.60
-5.99
Baht
34.625
33.39
-3.57
Peso
52.935
50.99
-3.67
Rupiah
14580.000
14250
-2.26
Rupee
77.765
74.33
-4.42
Ringgit
4.397
4.1640
-5.30
Yuan
6.690
6.3550
-5.01
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
