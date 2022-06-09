EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht weaken most among Asian currencies

June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.070

134.33

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.381

1.3828

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.584

29.526

-0.20

Korean won

1264.400

1256.9

-0.59

Baht

34.625

34.55

-0.22

Peso

52.935

52.96

+0.05

Rupiah

14580.000

14560

-0.14

Rupee

77.765

77.765

0.00

Ringgit

4.397

4.392

-0.11

Yuan

6.690

6.692

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.070

115.08

-14.16

Sing dlr

1.381

1.3490

-2.33

Taiwan dlr

29.584

27.676

-6.45

Korean won

1264.400

1188.60

-5.99

Baht

34.625

33.39

-3.57

Peso

52.935

50.99

-3.67

Rupiah

14580.000

14250

-2.26

Rupee

77.765

74.33

-4.42

Ringgit

4.397

4.1640

-5.30

Yuan

6.690

6.3550

-5.01

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

