EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht weaken most among Asian currencies

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

June 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.070

134.33

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.381

1.3828

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.584

29.526

-0.20

Korean won

1264.400

1256.9

-0.59

Baht

34.625

34.55

-0.22

Peso

52.935

52.96

+0.05

Rupiah

14580.000

14560

-0.14

Rupee

77.765

77.765

0.00

Ringgit

4.397

4.392

-0.11

Yuan

6.690

6.692

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.070

115.08

-14.16

Sing dlr

1.381

1.3490

-2.33

Taiwan dlr

29.584

27.676

-6.45

Korean won

1264.400

1188.60

-5.99

Baht

34.625

33.39

-3.57

Peso

52.935

50.99

-3.67

Rupiah

14580.000

14250

-2.26

Rupee

77.765

74.33

-4.42

Ringgit

4.397

4.1640

-5.30

Yuan

6.690

6.3550

-5.01

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters