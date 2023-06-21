EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht top losers in Asia ahead of Powell testimony

By Echha Jain

June 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and the Thai baht led losses in major Asian currencies against a broadly strong dollar on Wednesday, while equities were mixed as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of Federal Reserve Chair's testimony later in the day.

The won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.9% while the baht THB=TH slipped 0.4%. Equities in Bangkok .SETI fell as much as 1.1%, hitting their lowest level since May 23.

U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell faces lawmakers in two days of testimony and is likely to be questioned on whether rates will really rise again in July and peak in a 5.5%-5.75% range as projected.

"Investors fear Powell will hint that rate hikes could resume next month after the hawkish pause at last week's FOMC meeting," DBS analysts said in a note.

Around 80% of investors have priced in a quarter-point Fed rate hike in July, with rate cuts being seen at the end of the year or early next year, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures it against a basket of currencies, strengthened 0.1% to trade at 102.65.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2% to its lowest level since Nov. 29, while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC fell 1.2% on a smaller-than-expected cut to the five-year loan prime rate on Tuesday, with the lack of more forceful stimulus measures to revive the world's second-largest economy impacting sentiment.

"More fiscal stimulus is needed, as monetary policy will have a limited impact amid muted confidence," Maybank analysts said in a note.

OCBC currency strategist Christopher Wong said rapid pace of depreciation amid disappointment with lack of follow-through on China stimuli could further undermine most Asian currencies.

The central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia are set to meet on Thursday. Both the Bank Indonesia and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas are expected to keep their key interest rates on hold for the rest of the year, according to separate Reuters polls.

Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said the rhetoric that comes out from the central bank meetings may be a factor in driving some currency performance.

The Russian rouble RUB= weakened nearly 2% ahead of three OFZ treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry, while the Turkish lira TRY= was trading 0.2% down.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 0.2%, while equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE advanced 0.4% to be the top gainer in the region.

The Singapore dollar SGD= dipped 0.1%, while stocks rose 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China unveils $72 bln tax break for green cars to spur demand

** Vietnam's credit growth slow, credit in high-risk sectors under control - c.bank

** Slowing Chinese economy of more concern to EU firms than geopolitics - survey

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0702 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.37

-7.64

.N225

0.6

28.7

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-4.11

.SSEC

-1.24

3.59

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+0.79

.NSEI

0.05

3.98

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

+3.94

.JKSE

0.06

-2.72

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.24

-5.36

.KLSE

0.39

-6.80

Philippines

PHP=

+0.16

+0.14

.PSI

-0.65

-2.43

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.91

-2.13

.KS11

-0.86

15.48

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-0.33

.STI

0.21

-0.75

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-0.64

.TWII

0.10

21.68

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.36

-0.76

.SETI

-0.98

-8.75

