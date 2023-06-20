EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses in Asian currencies

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.580

141.44

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3433

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.960

30.89

-0.23

Korean won

1292.500

1280.3

-0.94

Baht

34.855

34.725

-0.37

Peso

55.620

55.68

+0.11

Rupiah

15025.000

14995

-0.20

Rupee

82.118

82.1175

+0.00

Ringgit

4.648

4.638

-0.22

Yuan

7.195

7.1821

-0.18

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.580

131.110

-7.40

Sing dlr

1.344

1.340

-0.32

Taiwan dlr

30.960

30.708

-0.81

Korean won

1292.500

1264.500

-2.17

Baht

34.855

34.585

-0.77

Peso

55.620

55.670

+0.09

Rupiah

15025.000

15565.000

+3.59

Rupee

82.118

82.720

+0.73

Ringgit

4.648

4.400

-5.34

Yuan

7.195

6.900

-4.11

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

