EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses in Asian currencies

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.580
141.44
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3433
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.960
30.89
-0.23
Korean won
1292.500
1280.3
-0.94
Baht
34.855
34.725
-0.37
Peso
55.620
55.68
+0.11
Rupiah
15025.000
14995
-0.20
Rupee
82.118
82.1175
+0.00
Ringgit
4.648
4.638
-0.22
Yuan
7.195
7.1821
-0.18
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.580
131.110
-7.40
Sing dlr
1.344
1.340
-0.32
Taiwan dlr
30.960
30.708
-0.81
Korean won
1292.500
1264.500
-2.17
Baht
34.855
34.585
-0.77
Peso
55.620
55.670
+0.09
Rupiah
15025.000
15565.000
+3.59
Rupee
82.118
82.720
+0.73
Ringgit
4.648
4.400
-5.34
Yuan
7.195
6.900
-4.11
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
