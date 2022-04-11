EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among subdued Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.380

125.35

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3648

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.168

29.05

-0.40

Korean won

1237.800

1233.1

-0.38

Baht

33.650

33.57

-0.24

Peso

52.220

52.1

-0.23

Rupiah

14360.000

14365

+0.03

Rupee

75.950

75.95

0.00

Ringgit

4.235

4.229

-0.14

Yuan

6.373

6.3695

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.380

115.08

-8.22

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3490

-1.20

Taiwan dlr

29.168

27.676

-5.12

Korean won

1237.800

1188.60

-3.97

Baht

33.650

33.39

-0.77

Peso

52.220

50.99

-2.36

Rupiah

14360.000

14250

-0.77

Rupee

75.950

74.33

-2.13

Ringgit

4.235

4.1640

-1.68

Yuan

6.373

6.3550

-0.28

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

