EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among subdued Asian FX

April 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.380

125.35

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3648

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.168

29.05

-0.40

Korean won

1237.800

1233.1

-0.38

Baht

33.650

33.57

-0.24

Peso

52.220

52.1

-0.23

Rupiah

14360.000

14365

+0.03

Rupee

75.950

75.95

0.00

Ringgit

4.235

4.229

-0.14

Yuan

6.373

6.3695

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.380

115.08

-8.22

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3490

-1.20

Taiwan dlr

29.168

27.676

-5.12

Korean won

1237.800

1188.60

-3.97

Baht

33.650

33.39

-0.77

Peso

52.220

50.99

-2.36

Rupiah

14360.000

14250

-0.77

Rupee

75.950

74.33

-2.13

Ringgit

4.235

4.1640

-1.68

Yuan

6.373

6.3550

-0.28

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

