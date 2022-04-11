EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among subdued Asian FX

April 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
125.380
125.35
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3648
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.168
29.05
-0.40
Korean won
1237.800
1233.1
-0.38
Baht
33.650
33.57
-0.24
Peso
52.220
52.1
-0.23
Rupiah
14360.000
14365
+0.03
Rupee
75.950
75.95
0.00
Ringgit
4.235
4.229
-0.14
Yuan
6.373
6.3695
-0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
125.380
115.08
-8.22
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3490
-1.20
Taiwan dlr
29.168
27.676
-5.12
Korean won
1237.800
1188.60
-3.97
Baht
33.650
33.39
-0.77
Peso
52.220
50.99
-2.36
Rupiah
14360.000
14250
-0.77
Rupee
75.950
74.33
-2.13
Ringgit
4.235
4.1640
-1.68
Yuan
6.373
6.3550
-0.28
