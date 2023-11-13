EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among steady Asian currencies

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.730

151.71

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3588

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

32.315

32.332

+0.05

Korean won

1322.640

1319.11

-0.27

Baht

36.030

35.94

-0.25

Peso

56.110

56.05

-0.11

Rupiah

15690.000

15695

+0.03

Ringgit

4.708

4.706

-0.04

Yuan

7.290

7.2885

-0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.730

131.110

-13.59

Sing dlr

1.360

1.340

-1.46

Taiwan dlr

32.315

30.708

-4.97

Korean won

1322.640

1260.920

-4.67

Baht

36.030

34.585

-4.01

Peso

56.110

55.670

-0.78

Rupiah

15690.000

15565.000

-0.80

Rupee

83.333

82.720

-0.74

Ringgit

4.708

4.400

-6.54

Yuan

7.290

6.900

-5.35

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

