EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among steady Asian currencies

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.730
151.71
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3588
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
32.315
32.332
+0.05
Korean won
1322.640
1319.11
-0.27
Baht
36.030
35.94
-0.25
Peso
56.110
56.05
-0.11
Rupiah
15690.000
15695
+0.03
Ringgit
4.708
4.706
-0.04
Yuan
7.290
7.2885
-0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.730
131.110
-13.59
Sing dlr
1.360
1.340
-1.46
Taiwan dlr
32.315
30.708
-4.97
Korean won
1322.640
1260.920
-4.67
Baht
36.030
34.585
-4.01
Peso
56.110
55.670
-0.78
Rupiah
15690.000
15565.000
-0.80
Rupee
83.333
82.720
-0.74
Ringgit
4.708
4.400
-6.54
Yuan
7.290
6.900
-5.35
