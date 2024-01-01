EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.370
140.87
-0.35
Sing dlr
1.321
1.3195
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.710
30.735
+0.08
Korean won
1298.700
1288
-0.82
Baht
34.325
34.165
-0.47
Peso
55.500
55.388
-0.20
Rupiah
15460.000
15395
-0.42
Rupee
83.238
83.2375
0.00
Ringgit
4.597
4.59
-0.15
Yuan
7.119
7.0978
-0.30
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.370
141.060
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.321
1.319
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.710
30.735
+0.08
Korean won
1298.700
1288.000
-0.82
Baht
34.325
34.165
-0.47
Peso
55.500
55.388
-0.20
Rupiah
15460.000
15395.000
-0.42
Rupee
83.238
83.208
-0.04
Ringgit
4.597
4.590
-0.15
Yuan
7.119
7.098
-0.30
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
