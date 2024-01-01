EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.370

140.87

-0.35

Sing dlr

1.321

1.3195

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.710

30.735

+0.08

Korean won

1298.700

1288

-0.82

Baht

34.325

34.165

-0.47

Peso

55.500

55.388

-0.20

Rupiah

15460.000

15395

-0.42

Rupee

83.238

83.2375

0.00

Ringgit

4.597

4.59

-0.15

Yuan

7.119

7.0978

-0.30

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.370

141.060

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.321

1.319

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.710

30.735

+0.08

Korean won

1298.700

1288.000

-0.82

Baht

34.325

34.165

-0.47

Peso

55.500

55.388

-0.20

Rupiah

15460.000

15395.000

-0.42

Rupee

83.238

83.208

-0.04

Ringgit

4.597

4.590

-0.15

Yuan

7.119

7.098

-0.30

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

