EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA

July 17, 2023 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.630

138.71

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.321

1.3218

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.980

31.052

+0.23

Korean won

1261.800

1266.6

+0.38

Baht

34.420

34.58

+0.46

Peso

54.390

54.38

-0.02

Rupiah

14990.000

15000

+0.07

Rupee

82.040

82.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.531

4.537

+0.13

Yuan

7.169

7.174

+0.07

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

