EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian FX

July 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.630
138.71
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.321
1.3218
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.980
31.052
+0.23
Korean won
1261.800
1266.6
+0.38
Baht
34.420
34.58
+0.46
Peso
54.390
54.38
-0.02
Rupiah
14990.000
15000
+0.07
Rupee
82.040
82.04
0.00
Ringgit
4.531
4.537
+0.13
Yuan
7.169
7.174
+0.07
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))
