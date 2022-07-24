EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian FX

July 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.990

136.05

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3876

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.927

29.916

-0.04

Korean won

1309.900

1313

+0.24

Baht

36.650

36.7

+0.14

Peso

56.200

56.11

-0.16

Rupiah

14995.000

15015

+0.13

Rupee

79.855

79.855

0.00

Ringgit

4.450

4.45

+0.00

Yuan

6.756

6.7518

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.990

115.08

-15.38

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3490

-2.80

Taiwan dlr

29.927

27.676

-7.52

Korean won

1309.900

1188.60

-9.26

Baht

36.650

33.39

-8.89

Peso

56.200

50.99

-9.27

Rupiah

14995.000

14250

-4.97

Rupee

79.855

74.33

-6.92

Ringgit

4.450

4.1640

-6.43

Yuan

6.756

6.3550

-5.93

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

