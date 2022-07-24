EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead gains among Asian FX

July 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.990
136.05
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3876
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.927
29.916
-0.04
Korean won
1309.900
1313
+0.24
Baht
36.650
36.7
+0.14
Peso
56.200
56.11
-0.16
Rupiah
14995.000
15015
+0.13
Rupee
79.855
79.855
0.00
Ringgit
4.450
4.45
+0.00
Yuan
6.756
6.7518
-0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.990
115.08
-15.38
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3490
-2.80
Taiwan dlr
29.927
27.676
-7.52
Korean won
1309.900
1188.60
-9.26
Baht
36.650
33.39
-8.89
Peso
56.200
50.99
-9.27
Rupiah
14995.000
14250
-4.97
Rupee
79.855
74.33
-6.92
Ringgit
4.450
4.1640
-6.43
Yuan
6.756
6.3550
-5.93
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
