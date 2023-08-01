News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar top losers among Asian currencies

August 01, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

August 01, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.230

143.32

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3362

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.600

31.518

-0.26

Korean won

1291.100

1283.8

-0.57

Baht

34.315

34.23

-0.25

Peso

54.890

54.9

+0.02

Rupiah

15145.000

15110

-0.23

Rupee

82.255

82.255

0.00

Ringgit

4.526

4.517

-0.20

Yuan

7.175

7.177

+0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.230

131.110

-8.46

Sing dlr

1.336

1.340

+0.28

Taiwan dlr

31.600

30.708

-2.82

Korean won

1291.100

1264.500

-2.06

Baht

34.315

34.585

+0.79

Peso

54.890

55.670

+1.42

Rupiah

15145.000

15565.000

+2.77

Rupee

82.255

82.720

+0.57

Ringgit

4.526

4.400

-2.78

Yuan

7.175

6.900

-3.83

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

