EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar top losers among Asian currencies

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.230
143.32
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.336
1.3362
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.600
31.518
-0.26
Korean won
1291.100
1283.8
-0.57
Baht
34.315
34.23
-0.25
Peso
54.890
54.9
+0.02
Rupiah
15145.000
15110
-0.23
Rupee
82.255
82.255
0.00
Ringgit
4.526
4.517
-0.20
Yuan
7.175
7.177
+0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.230
131.110
-8.46
Sing dlr
1.336
1.340
+0.28
Taiwan dlr
31.600
30.708
-2.82
Korean won
1291.100
1264.500
-2.06
Baht
34.315
34.585
+0.79
Peso
54.890
55.670
+1.42
Rupiah
15145.000
15565.000
+2.77
Rupee
82.255
82.720
+0.57
Ringgit
4.526
4.400
-2.78
Yuan
7.175
6.900
-3.83
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
