EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains in Asian currencies

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.900

131.44

+0.41

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3307

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.370

30.526

+0.51

Korean won

1291.500

1307.7

+1.25

Baht

34.185

34.2

+0.04

Peso

54.550

54.4

-0.27

Rupiah

15340.000

15340

0.00

Rupee

82.655

82.655

0.00

Ringgit

4.437

4.452

+0.34

Yuan

6.856

6.858

+0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.900

131.110

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.328

1.340

+0.86

Taiwan dlr

30.370

30.708

+1.11

Korean won

1291.500

1264.500

-2.09

Baht

34.185

34.585

+1.17

Peso

54.550

55.670

+2.05

Rupiah

15340.000

15565.000

+1.47

Rupee

82.655

82.720

+0.08

Ringgit

4.437

4.400

-0.83

Yuan

6.856

6.900

+0.65

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.