EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead gains in Asian currencies

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.900
131.44
+0.41
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3307
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
30.370
30.526
+0.51
Korean won
1291.500
1307.7
+1.25
Baht
34.185
34.2
+0.04
Peso
54.550
54.4
-0.27
Rupiah
15340.000
15340
0.00
Rupee
82.655
82.655
0.00
Ringgit
4.437
4.452
+0.34
Yuan
6.856
6.858
+0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.900
131.110
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.328
1.340
+0.86
Taiwan dlr
30.370
30.708
+1.11
Korean won
1291.500
1264.500
-2.09
Baht
34.185
34.585
+1.17
Peso
54.550
55.670
+2.05
Rupiah
15340.000
15565.000
+1.47
Rupee
82.655
82.720
+0.08
Ringgit
4.437
4.400
-0.83
Yuan
6.856
6.900
+0.65
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.