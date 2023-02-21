EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currencies lower

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.710
134.99
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3403
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.509
30.415
-0.31
Korean won
1,303.700
1,295.9
-0.60
Baht
34.670
34.59
-0.23
Peso
55.120
55.02
-0.18
Rupiah
15,215.000
15,185
-0.20
Rupee
82.790
82.79
+0.00
Ringgit
4.437
4.4305
-0.15
Yuan
6.895
6.887
-0.11
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.710
131.110
-2.67
Sing dlr
1.340
1.340
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.509
30.708
+0.65
Korean won
1,303.700
1,264.500
-3.01
Baht
34.670
34.585
-0.25
Peso
55.120
55.670
+1.00
Rupiah
15,215.000
15,565.000
+2.30
Rupee
82.790
82.720
-0.08
Ringgit
4.437
4.400
-0.83
Yuan
6.895
6.900
+0.08
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
