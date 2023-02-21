EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currencies lower

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.710

134.99

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3403

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.509

30.415

-0.31

Korean won

1,303.700

1,295.9

-0.60

Baht

34.670

34.59

-0.23

Peso

55.120

55.02

-0.18

Rupiah

15,215.000

15,185

-0.20

Rupee

82.790

82.79

+0.00

Ringgit

4.437

4.4305

-0.15

Yuan

6.895

6.887

-0.11

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.710

131.110

-2.67

Sing dlr

1.340

1.340

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.509

30.708

+0.65

Korean won

1,303.700

1,264.500

-3.01

Baht

34.670

34.585

-0.25

Peso

55.120

55.670

+1.00

Rupiah

15,215.000

15,565.000

+2.30

Rupee

82.790

82.720

-0.08

Ringgit

4.437

4.400

-0.83

Yuan

6.895

6.900

+0.08

