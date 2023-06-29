EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lead losses in Asian currencies

By Nausheen Thusoo

June 29 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and Philippine peso led losses in Asian currencies on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar held strong after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance and indicated that more interest rate hikes were on the cards.

The won KRW=KFTC fell 0.8% to its lowest level since June 1. The Philippine peso PHP=, Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= weakened between 0.1% and 0.3%.

The baht, which has lost nearly 3% this year to trade near a seven-month low, remains under pressure as the country faces an uncertain path to selecting a new prime minister.

Citi analysts, however, have retained an overweight recommendation for the currency on the back of a robust post-pandemic recovery in tourism and hopes of political clarity in the coming weeks.

The dollar firmed after Powell said the Fed would likely raise rates further and did not rule out a hike in July. Notably, he did not see inflation abating to the central bank's 2% target until 2025.

Analysts at GS Macro Economics Research expect the Fed to deliver a 25-bp hike in July but believe the U.S. central bank is likely to consider a possible second hike in November than September.

"Once the Fed finishes hiking, we expect it to remain on hold for a while to allow inflation to return to target," they said.

Meanwhile, central banks in most emerging Asian countries have kept their interest rates unchanged over the past few months as inflation trends downwards, with a rebound in tourism and activity boding well for economic growth.

"The divergence policy stance between Fed and European banks and Asian banks has been driving the decline in Asian currencies," said Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Asian (central) banks are expected to turn less hawkish, with some countries close to the end of the rate hike cycle."

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased 0.1%, despite the country's central bank setting the daily midpoint fixing stronger than expected. CNY/

"Policymakers may be forced to cut the required reserve on FX deposits as they did last September if they want to send a stronger message of displeasure over renminbi depreciation," analysts at ING wrote.

The market is now awaiting purchasing managers' index (PMI) numbers due on Friday. China's factory activity likely contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a marginally slower pace, a Reuters poll showed.

Equities in Thailand .SETI gained 1.4% in their biggest intraday rise since June 8. Stocks in Manila .PSI added 0.1%, while those in Seoul .KS11 lost 0.6%.

Markets in Indonesia IDR=.JKSE, India INR=IN.NSEI, Malaysia MYR=.KLSE and Singapore .STI were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** World Bank raises Thailand 2023 growth forecast to 3.9% as tourists return

** China steel exports seen surging to seven-year high as home demand wilts

** Bearish bets on Asian currencies firm as weak China growth weighs

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0721 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

-9.35

.N225

0.12

27.36

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-4.75

.SSEC

-0.13

3.11

India

INR=IN

-

+0.81

.NSEI

-

4.79

Indonesia

IDR=

-

+3.84

.JKSE

-

-2.76

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-5.76

.KLSE

-

-7.16

Philippines

PHP=

-0.29

+0.54

.PSI

0.13

-0.84

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.78

-4.03

.KS11

-0.55

14.02

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-1.06

.STI

-

-1.35

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-1.17

.TWII

0.04

19.84

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.29

-3.06

.SETI

1.43

-10.83

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.