EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lead gains among Asian currencies

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.830
147.94
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.342
1.344
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
31.320
31.338
+0.06
Korean won
1323.600
1327.6
+0.30
Baht
35.495
35.545
+0.14
Peso
56.050
56.19
+0.25
Rupiah
15710.000
15725
+0.10
Rupee
83.055
83.055
0.00
Ringgit
4.760
4.763
+0.06
Yuan
7.184
7.1883
+0.06
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.830
141.060
-4.58
Sing dlr
1.342
1.319
-1.73
Taiwan dlr
31.320
30.735
-1.87
Korean won
1323.600
1288.000
-2.69
Baht
35.495
34.165
-3.75
Peso
56.050
55.388
-1.18
Rupiah
15710.000
15395.000
-2.01
Rupee
83.055
83.208
+0.18
Ringgit
4.760
4.590
-3.57
Yuan
7.184
7.098
-1.20
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.