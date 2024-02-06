EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lead gains among Asian currencies

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.830

147.94

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.342

1.344

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

31.320

31.338

+0.06

Korean won

1323.600

1327.6

+0.30

Baht

35.495

35.545

+0.14

Peso

56.050

56.19

+0.25

Rupiah

15710.000

15725

+0.10

Rupee

83.055

83.055

0.00

Ringgit

4.760

4.763

+0.06

Yuan

7.184

7.1883

+0.06

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.830

141.060

-4.58

Sing dlr

1.342

1.319

-1.73

Taiwan dlr

31.320

30.735

-1.87

Korean won

1323.600

1288.000

-2.69

Baht

35.495

34.165

-3.75

Peso

56.050

55.388

-1.18

Rupiah

15710.000

15395.000

-2.01

Rupee

83.055

83.208

+0.18

Ringgit

4.760

4.590

-3.57

Yuan

7.184

7.098

-1.20

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

