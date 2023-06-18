News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lead Asian FX lower

June 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.890

141.82

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3374

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.777

30.738

-0.13

Korean won

1283.200

1271.9

-0.88

Baht

34.700

34.615

-0.24

Peso

55.930

55.69

-0.43

Rupiah

14970.000

14930

-0.27

Rupee

81.930

81.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.619

4.611

-0.17

Yuan

7.146

7.126

-0.27

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.890

131.110

-7.60

Sing dlr

1.339

1.340

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.777

30.708

-0.22

Korean won

1283.200

1264.500

-1.46

Baht

34.700

34.585

-0.33

Peso

55.930

55.670

-0.46

Rupiah

14970.000

15565.000

+3.97

Rupee

81.930

82.720

+0.96

Ringgit

4.619

4.400

-4.74

Yuan

7.146

6.900

-3.44

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

