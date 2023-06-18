EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Philippine peso lead Asian FX lower

June 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.890
141.82
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3374
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.777
30.738
-0.13
Korean won
1283.200
1271.9
-0.88
Baht
34.700
34.615
-0.24
Peso
55.930
55.69
-0.43
Rupiah
14970.000
14930
-0.27
Rupee
81.930
81.93
0.00
Ringgit
4.619
4.611
-0.17
Yuan
7.146
7.126
-0.27
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.890
131.110
-7.60
Sing dlr
1.339
1.340
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.777
30.708
-0.22
Korean won
1283.200
1264.500
-1.46
Baht
34.700
34.585
-0.33
Peso
55.930
55.670
-0.46
Rupiah
14970.000
15565.000
+3.97
Rupee
81.930
82.720
+0.96
Ringgit
4.619
4.400
-4.74
Yuan
7.146
6.900
-3.44
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
